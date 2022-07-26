'The ambition I like' - Super Eagles boss Peseiro lauds Amusan, Brume

Amusan set the world on fire after she broke the 100m hurdles world record twice in the space of two hours on the final day of the competition.

Pulse Nigeria

She became the first Nigerian to be crowned world champion after a blistering world record-breaking performance in the 100mh.

The 25-year-old ran an astonishing 12:12 seconds in the semi-final of the 100mh before smashing the same record two hours later to become world champion.

ALSO READ

Pulse Nigeria

The second record was however discarded after it was confirmed as wind-assisted.

Pulse Nigeria

With another podium finish, Brume celebrated another special moment with the world champion, Amusan.

Peseiro praises the ambitions of Amusan and Brume

Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro, joined millions of Nigerians to eulogise the outstanding feats by the duo.

Pulse Nigeria

“Tobi Amusan set a world record and won the gold medal, while Ese Brume won the silver medal and both brought home two medals for Nigeria from the World Athletics Championship,” Peseiro stated.

“This is the ambition I like to see in Nigerians! Congratulations to Team Nigeria,” he added.

Pulse Nigeria