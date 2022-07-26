SUPER EAGLES

'The ambition I like' - Super Eagles boss Peseiro lauds Amusan, Brume

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nigerian athletics duo Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume made Nigeria proud at the World Athletics Championship in Oregon and continue to receive praises for their incredible feats.

Jose Peseiro celebrates Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume historic moment.
Super Eagles coach Jose Peseiro is the latest personality to lavish praises on Athletics heroines Tobi Amusan and Ese Brume following a historic outing at the World Athletics Championships in Oregon.

Amusan set the world on fire after she broke the 100m hurdles world record twice in the space of two hours on the final day of the competition.

Tomi Amusan when she won the championship [Twitter]
She became the first Nigerian to be crowned world champion after a blistering world record-breaking performance in the 100mh.

The 25-year-old ran an astonishing 12:12 seconds in the semi-final of the 100mh before smashing the same record two hours later to become world champion.

Tobi Amusan is the latest sensation in Athletics.
The second record was however discarded after it was confirmed as wind-assisted.

For Ese Brume, she upgraded her 2019 medal from bronze to silver after leaping to a brilliant 7.02m in the long jump.

Ese Brume is getting close to that world title now.
With another podium finish, Brume celebrated another special moment with the world champion, Amusan.

Super Eagles boss, Jose Peseiro, joined millions of Nigerians to eulogise the outstanding feats by the duo.

Jose Peseiro (IMAGO/TheNews2)
“Tobi Amusan set a world record and won the gold medal, while Ese Brume won the silver medal and both brought home two medals for Nigeria from the World Athletics Championship,” Peseiro stated.

“This is the ambition I like to see in Nigerians! Congratulations to Team Nigeria,” he added.

Tobi Amusa and Ese Brume share a beautiful embrace after their feats at the World Champs.
After a slow start to his Super Eagles role, with two defeats in two matches, Peseiro has since bounced back with two wins in two, including the historic 10-0 win over Sao Tome and Principe.

