Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Nigeria's Super Eagles are in Morocco where they take on their host Liberia in a must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this Saturday.

No fewer than 21 players took part in the first training session as the camp game to life in Tangier on Tuesday with the arrival of all but three players.

Speaking after their session, the Franco-German coach told the NFFTV that he was happy with what he saw as "everything went well".

"We had 21 players, two goalkeepers," Rohr stated. "We are still missing three players who will come tomorrow (Wednesday) but it (first training) was a good session."

"We started in the hotel this (Tuesday) morning with a good fitness to recover. This afternoon, we could see how it is here at 5 PM, which is the time of the match (against Liberia on Saturday)."

"We had a good feeling with the players, we have to be careful with the injuries but everything went well. They had a good shape, some good goals also," he added.