RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor

The trio of Victor Osimhen, Odion Ighalo and goalkeeper John Noble are expected to join their Eagles teammates in training on Wednesday.

Gernot Rohr
Gernot Rohr

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr has expressed happiness with what he saw in the team's first training session in Tangier, Morocco.

Recommended articles
Gernot Rohr rejunited with his Assistant Salisu Yusuf in Tangier.
Gernot Rohr rejunited with his Assistant Salisu Yusuf in Tangier. Pulse Nigeria

Nigeria's Super Eagles are in Morocco where they take on their host Liberia in a must-win 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier this Saturday.

No fewer than 21 players took part in the first training session as the camp game to life in Tangier on Tuesday with the arrival of all but three players.

Victor Osimhen is one of three players expected to arrive on Wednesday.
Victor Osimhen is one of three players expected to arrive on Wednesday. Instagram

Speaking after their session, the Franco-German coach told the NFFTV that he was happy with what he saw as "everything went well".

"We had 21 players, two goalkeepers," Rohr stated. "We are still missing three players who will come tomorrow (Wednesday) but it (first training) was a good session."

"We started in the hotel this (Tuesday) morning with a good fitness to recover. This afternoon, we could see how it is here at 5 PM, which is the time of the match (against Liberia on Saturday)."

"We had a good feeling with the players, we have to be careful with the injuries but everything went well. They had a good shape, some good goals also," he added.

The Super Eagles, who lead Group D on 9 points, will tackle Liberia this Saturday before rounding off the 2022 FIFA WCQ first round with a home game against second-placed Cape Verde at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos next Tuesday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Super Eagles Update: 'Everything went well', says Gernot Rohr after first training session in Tangier

Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies

Salah has two goals as African World Cup qualifying intensifies

Brazil, Argentina eye Qatar World Cup qualification

Brazil, Argentina eye Qatar World Cup qualification

Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

Ferdinand says it is time for Solskjaer to leave Man Utd

Brazil legend Formiga to retire from national team

Brazil legend Formiga to retire from national team

Immobile out of Italy's World Cup qualifying deciders

Immobile out of Italy's World Cup qualifying deciders

Rashford vows to fight for 'special generation' after royal honour

Rashford vows to fight for 'special generation' after royal honour

Nigerian basketball star Jordan Nwora teases dream to become POTUS in 2050 (video)

Nigerian basketball star Jordan Nwora teases dream to become POTUS in 2050 (video)

Nigerian UFC champion Israel Adesanya is looking for revenge against the only fighter to knock him out (video)

Nigerian UFC champion Israel Adesanya is looking for revenge against the only fighter to knock him out (video)

Trending

Rohr: Kalu rejected call-up to focus on his club

Gernot Rohr granted Samuel Kalu's request to focus on his club form

Enyimba second choice goalkeeper John Noble replaces 'sick' Uzoho in the Super Eagles

John Noble

Nmecha, Danjuma on target: How Nigerian players performed in Tuesday's UCL fixtures

Nmecha

3 Super Eagles with something to prove in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Samuel Chukwueze and Paul Onuachu