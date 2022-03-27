Super Eagles coach Austin Eguavoen reveals why Samuel Chukwuze missed Nigeria's training ahead of the showdown against Ghana

Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze was in action for 60 minutes as Nigeria played out a goalless draw against Ghana in the first leg of their 2022 World Cup playoff match at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.

The Super Eagles returned to Nigeria immediately after the game and had a recovery session on Saturday ahead of the second leg on Tuesday.

Pulse Nigeria

However, Chukwueze, alongside some other players, missed the session, raising questions over their participation in the highly-anticipated encounter on Tuesday.

The Villarreal star was seen limping as the team touched down in Nigeria.

But Eguavoen has now allayed any fears fans may have, saying Chukwueze only missed the session due to a knock, while the players that played over 70 minutes on Friday night were excused.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

"Some players didn't get involved now [recovery session] because one or two had a knock yesterday," Eguavoen said

"And recovery training, people who played 90, 94 minutes usually we do just a little bit and then rest.

"People who didn't play up to 70 minutes, we do more, and that's what they just did.

"Like few of them that had knocks, like Chukuweze, we just want to rest him, complete rest.

"And then he can probably resume tomorrow, Eguavoen added.

The Super Eagles will host the Black Stars in the second leg of the playoff clash at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.