Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

The Turkish club made the announcement on Friday via an official statement on Twitter. They however, gave no reasons for the termination which will see Musa leave the club despite signing a two-year contract in July 2021.

“We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our 2021/2022 season,” Karagumruk said on Twitter.

Since joining the Turkish side in the summer of 2021, the 29-year-old forward scored four goals, and assisted his teammates twice, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

He also helped the team to the quarter-finals of the Turkiye Kupasi last season, scoring a goal in the fourth round against Sariyer, and another in the round of 16 against Konyaspor, before being knocked out by Sivasspor.

Prior to his contract termination, Musa featured in three league games for Andrea Pirlo's side, all as a substitute.

IMAGO / ANP

Musa joined the Turkish club after spending few months playing for his boyhood club Kano Pillars, in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He left Saudi side Al Nassr in 2020 after a two-year stint that saw him win the Saudi Pro League in 2019, and the Saudi Super Cup in 2020.