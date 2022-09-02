Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa left clubless as Karagumruk terminates contract

Jidechi Chidiezie
Musa joined the Turkish club in the summer of 2021, scoring 4 goals in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Fatih Karagumruk have parted ways with Ahmed Musa by mutual agreement

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa have had his contract with Turkish Super Lig side Fatih Karagumruk terminated by mutual consent.

The Turkish club made the announcement on Friday via an official statement on Twitter. They however, gave no reasons for the termination which will see Musa leave the club despite signing a two-year contract in July 2021.

“We have parted ways by mutual agreement with professional football player Ahmed Musa, who was included in our 2021/2022 season,” Karagumruk said on Twitter.

Since joining the Turkish side in the summer of 2021, the 29-year-old forward scored four goals, and assisted his teammates twice, making 37 appearances across all competitions.

He also helped the team to the quarter-finals of the Turkiye Kupasi last season, scoring a goal in the fourth round against Sariyer, and another in the round of 16 against Konyaspor, before being knocked out by Sivasspor.

Prior to his contract termination, Musa featured in three league games for Andrea Pirlo's side, all as a substitute.

Ahmed Musa
Ahmed Musa IMAGO / ANP

Musa joined the Turkish club after spending few months playing for his boyhood club Kano Pillars, in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

He left Saudi side Al Nassr in 2020 after a two-year stint that saw him win the Saudi Pro League in 2019, and the Saudi Super Cup in 2020.

The Nigerian international has also played for Premier League side Leicester City, Russian giants CSKA Moscow, and Dutch club VVV Venlo.

Topics:
Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse.

