'Nigeria has a lot of talent' - Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa boasts ahead of clash against Ghana

Tosin Abayomi
Musa believes the Super Eagles have the quality to defeat Ghana.

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa has given his thoughts on the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup double header playoff qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The 29-year-old forward talked about the quality of the team ahead of the game.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 Musa said, “Nigeria has a lot of talents, so no matter who is called up to the national team, he knows what he’s going to do.

At the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)in Cameroon, Musa spent most of his time on the bench.

Musa who now plays in the Turkish Super Lig for Fatih Karagümrük stated that new players to the team Leicester City forward Ademola Lookman and Copenhagen midfielder Akinkunmi Amoo will have a part to play either starting or off the bench.

According to Musa, it is Technical Director Augustine Eguavoen who has the final say on those who represent Nigeria on the pitch.

He said, “The new players Amoo and Lookman, the coach will decide who is going to start or they are going to come from the bench.

“Everyone is ready, there is nothing new, but when you come into a new team, you have to understand what and what not, the Nigerian spirit.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have traveled to Ghana for the first leg at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi, Ashanti on Friday, March 25, 2022.

