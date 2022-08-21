Calvin Bassey returns, keeps clean sheet on league debut for Ajax

Bassey picked up a straight red card and suspension on his official debut during the defeat to PSV Eindhoven in the Super Cup.

But he made his long-awaited return for the club in the narrow 1-0 win over Sparta Rotterdam in the Eredivisie on Sunday afternoon.

The 22-year-old featured from start to finish in the away game and played at centre-back for the Champions.

Bassey completed 97% of his passes, had 110 touches, and made seven (7) recoveries and two (2) aerial duels.

Bergwijn continues impressive start, inspires Ajax again - Match in Brief

Former Tottenham star Steve Bergwijn was the hero once again for Ajax as they overcame a spirited Rotterdam side.

Bergwijn's first-half strike from outside the box proved to be the only goal as Ajax maintained a 100% start to the season with a hard-fought victory.

Ajax dominated the encounter from start to finish but couldn't break down Rotterdam more than once despite having the chance to do so.

The defending champions will have Bergwijn to thank after his fourth goal of the season earned the club a third win in as many matches.