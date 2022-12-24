ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Super Eagles have never progressed past the round of 16 of the World Cup after losing on three occasions to Italy (in 1994), Denmark (in 1998) and France (in 2014).

Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe
Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe has opined that three-time African champions Nigeria, have all it takes to win the FIFA World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The recently-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup saw Morocco's Atlas Lions become the first African side to reach the semifinals of the competition, surpassing the quarterfinal achievements of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010).

The Super Eagles on their part have never progressed past the round of 16 of the World Cup after losing on three occasions to Italy (in 1994), Denmark (in 1998) and France (in 2014).

South African Patrice Motsepe became CAF president last March
South African Patrice Motsepe became CAF president last March AFP

But according to the CAF boss, Nigeria have it takes to even surpass Morocco's feat at Qatar 2022 and win the prize, only if things are out in the right places.

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV as quoted by Soccernet, Motsepe revealed that Nigeria would need to focus on youth football development to thrive on the global scene.

“I am absolutely confident because of the talent, God-given skills, and history of Nigerian football,” the 60-year-old South African said.

“Nigeria is one of those countries that have the potential – not just to go to the semi-final, not just to go to the final, but to win the World Cup.

Nigeria failed to secure a 2022 World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana
Nigeria failed to secure a 2022 World Cup qualification in Abuja after playing a 1-1 draw against Ghana AFP

“However, they have to focus on youth football development, football facilities for boys and girls, amateur football, and football development at club level.

“They have to train coaches and train the trainers. Nigeria have to develop referees and very importantly, to make sure that we work together with the football federation in Nigeria so that they can continue the leadership that they have provided for many years."

The Super Eagles were one of the big names that missed out on the Qatar-hosted tournament with Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana representing Africa in the Middle-Eastern nation.

Despite missing out on the Qatar 2022, Nigeria boasts of the 3rd best overall African record at the FIFA World Cup, behind Cameroon and Morocco
Despite missing out on the Qatar 2022, Nigeria boasts of the 3rd best overall African record at the FIFA World Cup, behind Cameroon and Morocco AFP

However, with Africa guaranteed nine slots at the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Nigeria could make a return to the global stage.

According to Motsepe, the hope is that Nigeria is always present to represent Africa at major events.

“We are confident that Nigerian football will continue to be not just amongst the best in Africa but in the world. I know Nigeria will make us proud as it has on so many occasions in the past. Our plan is to see Nigeria in the next World Cup,” he said.

Next on the calendar for the Super Eagles are the next round of qualifying game for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. Nigeria is bound to play Guinea-Bissau in March.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

    SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

  • NFF and Gamr partner to boost Esports.

    NFF reaches agreement with gaming giant Gamr to boost Esports in Nigeria

  • Obafemi, the latest graduate.

    Former Super Eagles striker Obafemi Martins graduates from Harvard

Recommended articles

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Cashout on Bet9ja with this betting tips for New York Knicks vs Philadelphia 76ers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure PulseBet odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

NBA: 2 sure Bet9ja odds and with betting tips for Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks

SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Overweight' Kalvin Phillips will not play or train with Manchester City until he gets in shape

PREMIER LEAGUE: 'Overweight' Kalvin Phillips will not play or train with Manchester City until he gets in shape

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

₦10m up for grabs as Nigeria's brightest battle at the Kon10dr Esports Championship

BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

BETTING: Easiest sport to bet on and win

Paul Onuachu announces successor

Paul Onuachu announces successor

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

NFF and Gamr partner to boost Esports.

NFF reaches agreement with gaming giant Gamr to boost Esports in Nigeria

Super Eagles can win the World Cup, says Patrice Motsepe

SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup