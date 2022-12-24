SUPER EAGLES: CAF President give reasons why Nigeria can surpass Morocco, win the World Cup

The recently-concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup saw Morocco's Atlas Lions become the first African side to reach the semifinals of the competition, surpassing the quarterfinal achievements of Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002), and Ghana (2010).

The Super Eagles on their part have never progressed past the round of 16 of the World Cup after losing on three occasions to Italy (in 1994), Denmark (in 1998) and France (in 2014).

AFP

But according to the CAF boss, Nigeria have it takes to even surpass Morocco's feat at Qatar 2022 and win the prize, only if things are out in the right places.

Nigeria can win the FIFA World Cup

Speaking in an interview with Channels TV as quoted by Soccernet, Motsepe revealed that Nigeria would need to focus on youth football development to thrive on the global scene.

“I am absolutely confident because of the talent, God-given skills, and history of Nigerian football,” the 60-year-old South African said.

“Nigeria is one of those countries that have the potential – not just to go to the semi-final, not just to go to the final, but to win the World Cup.

AFP

“However, they have to focus on youth football development, football facilities for boys and girls, amateur football, and football development at club level.

“They have to train coaches and train the trainers. Nigeria have to develop referees and very importantly, to make sure that we work together with the football federation in Nigeria so that they can continue the leadership that they have provided for many years."

Based on experience, Nigeria can make Africa proud

The Super Eagles were one of the big names that missed out on the Qatar-hosted tournament with Morocco, Senegal, Cameroon, Tunisia and Ghana representing Africa in the Middle-Eastern nation.

AFP

However, with Africa guaranteed nine slots at the 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, Nigeria could make a return to the global stage.

According to Motsepe, the hope is that Nigeria is always present to represent Africa at major events.

“We are confident that Nigerian football will continue to be not just amongst the best in Africa but in the world. I know Nigeria will make us proud as it has on so many occasions in the past. Our plan is to see Nigeria in the next World Cup,” he said.