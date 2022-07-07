British-Nigerian centre-back Ayo Obileye has been a revelation at Livingston in the Scottish Premiership where he had an impressive 2021/22 season and has begun to attract mainstream attention.
Ayo Obileye reveals why he should be a regular for Nigeria in a Pulse Sports Exclusive
27-year-old Livingston centre-back Ayo Obileye tells Pulse Sports about his Nigerian dream and where he would fit in the Super Eagles.
The 6-foot 3-inch tall centre-back played 42 games across all competitions for Livingston in his debut season and scored six goals, establishing himself as one of the best players in the club and the league at large.
Obileye's exploits earned him the 16th spot on Pulse Sports 30 and led to him sitting down with Pulse Sports Nigeria for an exclusive interview where he talked about a potential Super Eagles invite.
The Nigerian dream
Although born in London, England back in September 1994, Stephen Ayomide Oluwagbenga Obileye is not mistaken about his Nigerian identity and voiced his lifelong desire to play for the Super Eagles.
"I want to play for my country, I want to show my country what I can do," Obileye declared passionately in the Pulse Sports Nigeria exclusive.
The centre-back continued, "That is one of my goals, it's my ambition to play for my country. Hopefully, I keep working hard and they see me and they can call me up one time, that's my prayer."
What can he add to the Super Eagles?
While his desire to play for Nigeria is clear and admirable, it is worth asking what he would add to the team, perhaps something different to what the Super Eagles currently have.
On that, Obileye minced no words, "In the super Eagles team, there are loads of talents, I also watch the games, I am kind of like you guys, I am a fan also. We want the best for our country and the best for our people and I think I can bring something different to the squad.
"Obviously, I am ball playing, and there are other players there that are also ball playing, but maybe not as much, so I think I can bring a bit more ball playing to the team," Obileye said in explanation of his unique abilities as a centre-back.
He wasn't shy to acknowledge the current ball-playing defenders in the squad either, "Calvin Bassey is one player I know that can play with the ball, Semi [Ajayi] also plays a bit of ball."
