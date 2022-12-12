Super Eagles' Alex Iwobi praises Everton fans, calls for more Lampard support

AFP

Iwobi's call for fans of the club to stick by their manager comes after a poor first half of the current season.

Everton find themselves deep in a relegation fight after three wins from a possible 15 in the Premier League.

The disappointing run sees them seated 17th on the table, just a point above relegation, with the Toffees also out of the Carabao Cup following a woeful defeat to AFC Bournemouth in the third round.

Stick by Lampard - Iwobi

But despite finding themselves in another relegation rat race after the club narrowly avoided the drop last season, Nigeria's Iwobi believes Lampard remains the man to lead the club.

Answering questions about the frustration from fans, the 26-year-old called on the fans to stand by their manager, who is working hard to change the club. "The club is very ambitious and we want to achieve something," Iwobi said per Liverpool Echo.

Pulse Nigeria

"That's what we want to do - we owe it to them and to ourselves. "I say stick by him [Lampard] because, not just me, the players do appreciate what he is doing and what he is doing for the club. He is a hard-working man, who is putting his job first - maybe before his family! He does work very hard and is an understanding man, so stick by him."

Iwobi appreciates the support from the fans

After a poor start to life at Everton following his big-money move from Arsenal, Iwobi has looked renewed since Lampard arrived at the club.

The Nigerian international has been excellent for the Merseyside club and has flourished in a central midfield role this term under the guidance of the former Chelsea boss.

AFP

"I've had some mad experiences as an Everton player but for them to stick by me and give me the praise I've been getting, I really appreciate it," he added.

"Maybe it was just a confidence thing and being able to express myself. Embracing the Everton culture was a bit difficult for me, but now I feel like I am one of them and I'm at home now."