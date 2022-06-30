Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Super Eagles star Akinkunmi Amoo has been nominated for the 2022 Young Player of the Year (Men) Award by the Confederation of African Football.
Akinkunmi Amoo is up against a Manchester United star and a former Barcelona star for the 2022 CAF Young Player of the Year Award
The 20-year-old Sweden-based striker makes it to CAF's 10-man shortlist for the best young African player for the year, alongside other young hotshots on the continent.
Amoo recently earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, being part of the 25-man final squad called up by former coach Augustin Eguavoen for the doubleheader World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana in March 2022.
