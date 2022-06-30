Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

The 20-year-old Sweden-based striker makes it to CAF's 10-man shortlist for the best young African player for the year, alongside other young hotshots on the continent.

Amoo recently earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, being part of the 25-man final squad called up by former coach Augustin Eguavoen for the doubleheader World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana in March 2022.