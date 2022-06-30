Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Akinkunmi Amoo is up against a Manchester United star and a former Barcelona star for the 2022 CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Akinkunmi Amoo Hannibal Mejbri CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award
Akinkunmi Amoo Hannibal Mejbri CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award

Super Eagles star Akinkunmi Amoo has been nominated for the 2022 Young Player of the Year (Men) Award by the Confederation of African Football.

Recommended articles

The 20-year-old Sweden-based striker makes it to CAF's 10-man shortlist for the best young African player for the year, alongside other young hotshots on the continent.

Amoo recently earned his first call-up to the Super Eagles of Nigeria, being part of the 25-man final squad called up by former coach Augustin Eguavoen for the doubleheader World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana in March 2022.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Akinkunmi Amoo Hannibal Mejbri CAF 2022 Young Player of the Year Award

    Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

  • John Ogu last played for the Super Eagles in 2019

    Is the Super Eagles door entirely closed to John Ogu?

  • Odion Ighalo won his first league title in Saudi Arabia

    Super Eagles star Odion Ighalo unlocks new achievement in 15-year-old career

Recommended articles

Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Super Eagles' wunderkid Amoo to battle Manchester United star for CAF Young Player of the Year Award

Victor Osimhen snubbed as CAF nominates only one Super Eagles star for player of the year

Victor Osimhen snubbed as CAF nominates only one Super Eagles star for player of the year

TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

TRANSFERS: Leaked video reveals Arsenal’s new number 9, Gabriel Jesus fully kitted at the Emirates Stadium

Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for Usyk rematch

Anthony Joshua reveals why he sacked coaching crew for Usyk rematch

Is the Super Eagles door entirely closed to John Ogu?

Is the Super Eagles door entirely closed to John Ogu?

Tottenham agree £60m deal to sign 'controversial' Everton star

Tottenham agree £60m deal to sign 'controversial' Everton star

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

Taiwo Awoniyi set for Union Berlin return just 28 days after joining Nottingham Forest

Taiwo Awoniyi is set to make an instant return to Union Berlin 28 days after signing for Nottingham Forest
PREMIER LEAGUE

All you need to know about Finidi George's nephew who rejected Man United for Crystal Palace

Malcolm Ebiowei is the cousin of Super Eagles legend Finidi George

'We can't move on, we were preparing to deal with Arab girls' - Super Eagles fans reply Osimhen's 'clarion call'

Victor Osimhen is unlikely to play again for Napoli before February
TRANSFERS

Osimhen saved Lille from bankruptcy - Former President fights back over fraud allegations

Former Lille president Gerard Lopez and Victor Osimhen