ADVERTISEMENT

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation.

Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation.
Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation.

Super Eagles of Nigeria captain Ahmed Musa continues his recovery from injury at Turkey Super Lig side Sivasspor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The 30-year-old forward suffered an injury that needed surgery late in September 2022.

Musa missed the Super Eagles of Nigeria-friendly games against the Desert Foxes of Algeria and Portugal later in the year.

Musa since his surgery celebrated his 30th birthday and commissioned a school named after his parents in their hometown of Bukuru, Jos South Local Government in Plateau State.

He has also campaigned for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Musa and his Sivasspor teammates need all three points against Kayserispor in their next league fixture scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2022.
Musa and his Sivasspor teammates need all three points against Kayserispor in their next league fixture scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2022. AFP

After several months on the sidelines, Musa returned to action for Sivasspor in late November last year.

The leagues went on break during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Musa has continued to get in shape with action off the bench in their last seven games.

Sivasspor are 17th on the standings, now embroiled in a relegation battle in Turkey.

Ahead of his return to action, Musa took to social media to post new photos from their training session,

The photos of Musa are of his arrival with a coffee cup in his hands for the weather and participating in training drills.

Along with the photos of Musa were messages from friends and family wishing him all the best for the game.

Musa and his Sivasspor teammates need all three points against Kayserispor in their next league fixture scheduled for Friday, January 13, 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation.

    SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation

  • Emmanuel Dennis' future at Nottingham Forest is in doubt

    COMMENT: What next for the prima donna Dennis?

  • Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

    TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

Recommended articles

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

Messi, Mbappe lead The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2022 nominees

ATHLETICS: Tobi Amusan honoured by EKO FM as 2022 Person of the Year

ATHLETICS: Tobi Amusan honoured by EKO FM as 2022 Person of the Year

BETTING TIPS: Sure 6 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

BETTING TIPS: Sure 6 odds accumulator and betting tips for EPL games

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation

SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

BETTING TIPS: Cash out on Bet9ja with 8 odds accumulators for LaLiga games

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulators for Serie A games

BETTING TIPS: Bet on this 5 odds accumulators for Serie A games

ATHLETICS: Nigerian athletes set to compete at Texas Tech Corky Classic this weekend

ATHLETICS: Nigerian athletes set to compete at Texas Tech Corky Classic this weekend

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game

BETTING TIPS: 3 sure Bet9ja picks for Napoli vs Juventus Serie A game

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

BETTING TIPS: Bet9ja betting tips for Manchester United vs Manchester City EPL game

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ogenyi Onazi of Nigeria during the International Friendly Länderspiel match between England and Nigeria at Wembley Stadium, London, England on 2 June 2018

Ogenyi Onazi set to sign for a new club

Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

TRANSFERS: Peter Olayinka signs for Red Star Belgrade

Jerry Eze's what God cannot do does not exist phrase is becoming an 'anthem' for Super Eagles stars

'WGCDDNE' - The religious slang becoming the anthem for Super Eagles stars

Victor Osimhen scored his 10th Serie A goal of the season

SERIE A: Osimhen on target in Napoli's 2-0 win away at Sampdoria