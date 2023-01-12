SUPER EAGLES: Ahmed Musa is ready to save Sivasspor from relegation

The 30-year-old forward suffered an injury that needed surgery late in September 2022.

Musa missed the Super Eagles of Nigeria-friendly games against the Desert Foxes of Algeria and Portugal later in the year.

Musa and Sivasspor relegation battle

Musa since his surgery celebrated his 30th birthday and commissioned a school named after his parents in their hometown of Bukuru, Jos South Local Government in Plateau State.

He has also campaigned for the collection of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

After several months on the sidelines, Musa returned to action for Sivasspor in late November last year.

The leagues went on break during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and Musa has continued to get in shape with action off the bench in their last seven games.

Sivasspor are 17th on the standings, now embroiled in a relegation battle in Turkey.

Ahead of his return to action, Musa took to social media to post new photos from their training session,

The photos of Musa are of his arrival with a coffee cup in his hands for the weather and participating in training drills.

Along with the photos of Musa were messages from friends and family wishing him all the best for the game.