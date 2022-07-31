SUPER EAGLES

Moses Simon's Nantes torn apart in Super Cup as Messi, Ramos, Neymar score for PSG

Jidechi Chidiezie
PSG have now won 9 of the last 10 Trophee des Champions.

PSG defeated Nantes to win the Trophee des Champions
The 46th edition of Trophee des Champions ended in a Paris Saint-Germain victory on Sunday night, as the Christophe Galtier side cruised to a thumping 4-0 victory over FC Nantes.

The game played at the Bloomfield Stadium in Tel Aviv, Israel saw Nigeria's Moses Simon start for Coupe de France winners against the French Ligue 1 champions.

However, goals from Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos and a Neymar double saw the Mbappe-less side ensure that PSG won their ninth Champions trophy in the 10 attempts.

Mbappe was suspended for PSG’s season opener thanks to yellow card accumulation from last campaign, but the Parisians looked energized under new manager Christophe Galtier on his competitive debut.

Lionel Messi opened the scoring in the 22nd minute after Neymar weaved through the midfield to send a pass through to him, with which he finished beautifully.

Neymar scored twice from dead-balls for PSG against Nantes
Neymar then turned from provider to scorer, converting a free-kick in the last added minute of the first half with a perfect combination of power and curl, to see the first half end, 2-0.

After the break, Sergio Ramos got his name on the scoresheet, finishing off with a fantastic back-heel off a set-piece delivery.

Nantes were ultimately toothless from that moment onwards throughout, with PSG, running riot and pushing for a fourth.

The goal came eventually after Jean-Charles, Castelletto got sent off for yanking down Neymar right inside the penalty box.

It was Christophe Galtier's first trophy with PSG since his appointment earlier this summer
The Brazilian made no mistake burying the ball past Lafont who was rooted to the spot.

A shot by Simon proved to be the final kick of the match as PSG won the Trophee des Champions at full-time.

It was a positive start to Galtier’s era at PSG, which will majorly be judged by the new manager’s ability to challenge on the European stage.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

