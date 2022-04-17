Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training

Ikeme retired from football in 2018 after a one-year battle with acute leukaemia. It was a difficult decision for the Nigerian, but one he had to take for his health and family.

However, four years after announcing his retirement, Ikeme was backed again with Wolves, training with the players.

In a video shared on Wolves' social media pages, Ikeme was in high spirits as he showed great reflexes. The return of Ikeme to Wolves' training ground brought joy to a lot of people, including Oliseh.

Oliseh could not contain his excitement when he saw the pictures of Ikeme training with the rest of the team.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder said on his Twitter page that it was good to see Ikeme back in training while also complimenting his character.

Oliseh's relationship with Ikeme is linked to their time together with the Super Eagles.

The 47-year-old gave Ikeme his international debut during his short and ill-fated spell as Nigeria's coach.

Ikeme made his Super Eagles bow in a 0-0 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Tanzania.

The 35-year-old went on to win nine more caps after his debut. Ikeme was in goal in Nigeria's opening match against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.