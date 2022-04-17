Former Super Eagles coach Sunday Oliseh has expressed his joy at seeing Carl Ikeme returning to training for Wolves after a successful battle with leukaemia.
Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training
The retired goalkeeper made his debut for Nigeria under the former Ajax star.
Ikeme retired from football in 2018 after a one-year battle with acute leukaemia. It was a difficult decision for the Nigerian, but one he had to take for his health and family.
However, four years after announcing his retirement, Ikeme was backed again with Wolves, training with the players.
In a video shared on Wolves' social media pages, Ikeme was in high spirits as he showed great reflexes. The return of Ikeme to Wolves' training ground brought joy to a lot of people, including Oliseh.
Oliseh could not contain his excitement when he saw the pictures of Ikeme training with the rest of the team.
The ex-Borussia Dortmund midfielder said on his Twitter page that it was good to see Ikeme back in training while also complimenting his character.
Oliseh's relationship with Ikeme is linked to their time together with the Super Eagles.
The 47-year-old gave Ikeme his international debut during his short and ill-fated spell as Nigeria's coach.
Ikeme made his Super Eagles bow in a 0-0 draw in an Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers against Tanzania.
The 35-year-old went on to win nine more caps after his debut. Ikeme was in goal in Nigeria's opening match against Zambia in the 2018 World Cup Qualifiers.
However, that was his last game for the Super Eagles, as he was diagnosed with Leukaemia later.
More from category
-
Lookman continues impressive Sunday record but Guimaraes denies Leicester City
-
Sunday Oliseh reveals what he feels about Carl Ikeme's return to training
-
Missing 2006 World Cup marked the downfall of the Super Eagles, missing 2022 could have same effect [Excerpt]