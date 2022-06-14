SCOOP

Sunday Dare assures Super Eagles Abuja pitch will be renovated

Tosin Abayomi
Dare says termites and bugs at the Abuja stadium will be taken care off after 10-0 victory against Sao Tome.

Sunday Dare assures Super Eagles Abuja pitch will be renovated (Andrew Randa)
Sunday Dare the Honorable Minister of Youth and Sports Development has praised the Super Eagles of Nigeria after a 10-0

The Super Eagles recorded their biggest win ever following a demolition of São Tomé & Principe in a 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The 10-0 victory over São Tomé & Principe means the Super Eagles have two victories from two games and top group A of the AFCON qualifiers ahead of Guinea-Bissau.

Dare put out a statement to support the players and new boss Jose Peseiro.

Speaking about the victory in Agadir, Morocco celebrating Democracy day, Dare said, “I congratulate the Super Eagles for this historic victory.

"It was not just the result but also the performance. It clearly confirms that the rebuilding process of the team is on course.

"This is a morale boosting performance and I commend the team, the coaches, the players and their officials for this.”

Several fans on social media praised the pitch in Agadir for encouraging the Super Eagles to score more goals.

Super Eagles boss Peseiro complained about the pitch in Abuja and Dare has responded with a promise to renovate.

Dare in his statement stated that the pitch at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium will have some major repairs.

He said, “We, as a Ministry, take the responsibility for the state of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja when you played against Sierra Leone.

“The excitement of having the stadium back to life led to a few issues like the overuse and the infestation by a species of termites and bugs.

“We have engaged a new grass consultant and got a hold of these issues and in a few weeks, the pitch will be back in the excellent shape it was before the World Cup qualifier against Ghana last March.

“Every other thing like the water sprinklers, digital scoreboards, Media Center, Conference rooms, change rooms, medical center are fully functional and we will have the training pitches 100% ready as well.

“We will continue to appreciate President Muhammadu Buhari for his commitment to sports and also thank Alhaji Aliko Dangote for his contributions in helping us restore the glory of the stadium from the farmland that it was then to what it is today.:

The Super Eagles return to action in late September for their next AFCON qualifier against Guinea-Bissau.

