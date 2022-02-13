Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

FC Nantes beat Reims 1-0 thanks to a stunning free kick from Moses Simon.

Moses Simon scored a truly worthy match winner against Reims

The Super Eagles winger continues his red hot streak dating back to the Africa Cup of Nations with his second goal since returning from Cameroon.

In the 17th minute, beat Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic from the edge of the box to put the Yellow Canaries ahead.

The 26-year-old has now directly contributed to 10 goals In 20 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes were unable to add to their goal despite being a man ahead when Reims got a red card in the 14th minute.

Simon was replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin 17 minutes from time. The canaries now sit 9th following this narrow win.

Simon was withdrawn early probably to save him for their next clash against PSG
Simon was withdrawn early probably to save him for their next clash against PSG

It is moments of magic like these that have seen the Nigerian international linked with lucrative transfers outside France. Most notably Newcastle United in the Premier League

