Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1
In the 17th minute, beat Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic from the edge of the box to put the Yellow Canaries ahead.
The 26-year-old has now directly contributed to 10 goals In 20 league appearances for Nantes this season.
Nantes were unable to add to their goal despite being a man ahead when Reims got a red card in the 14th minute.
Simon was replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin 17 minutes from time. The canaries now sit 9th following this narrow win.
It is moments of magic like these that have seen the Nigerian international linked with lucrative transfers outside France. Most notably Newcastle United in the Premier League