Super Eagles winger Moses Simon scores beautiful free kick in Ligue 1

In the 17th minute, beat Reims goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic from the edge of the box to put the Yellow Canaries ahead.

The 26-year-old has now directly contributed to 10 goals In 20 league appearances for Nantes this season.

Nantes were unable to add to their goal despite being a man ahead when Reims got a red card in the 14th minute.

Simon was replaced by Jean-Kevin Augustin 17 minutes from time. The canaries now sit 9th following this narrow win.

