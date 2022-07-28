Armstrong ready to stop taking Joe Aribo as his rival

The pair are set to be midfield partners going into the 2022/23 season after Aribo completed a £10m transfer from Scottish side Rangers during the current transfer window.

The Scottish Premiership is where Aribo's and Armstrong's history emanates from, having played on opposite sides of the Scottish rivalry with Armstrong once playing for Rangers' eternal rivals, Celtic.

Aribo is powerful, good on the ball - Armstrong

However, now that the pair are teammates at Southampton, Armstrong has confessed to seeing and acknowledging the qualities that Aribo possesses.

The 30-year-old midfielder highlighted some of Aribo's qualities, praising the Nigerian international's technicality and ability on the ball.

Armstrong told Glasgowlive: "He's very powerful, strong, technical, keeps the ball tight, very composed with his movement and his passing."

Armstrong, Aribo put Rangers/Celtic rivalry behind

On the rivalry between Rangers and Celtic, Armstrong stated that he and Aribo do not discuss about that, instead, they chose to focus on the work they are doing on the training ground.

"We don't talk about that. I didn't want to speak to him as soon as he came in. I thought I'd let him lie for a week, and then you can see in training the quality he has," Armstrong said.

Aribo helped Rangers edge Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard during the 2021/22 season.