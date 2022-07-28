SUPER EAGLES

Armstrong ready to stop taking Joe Aribo as his rival

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong are set to be teammates for the first time after their Scottish rivalry

Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong
Joe Aribo and Stuart Armstrong

Southampton midfielder Stuart Armstrong has decided to forget the past with his new teammate, Super Eagles star Joe Aribo.

The pair are set to be midfield partners going into the 2022/23 season after Aribo completed a £10m transfer from Scottish side Rangers during the current transfer window.

The Scottish Premiership is where Aribo's and Armstrong's history emanates from, having played on opposite sides of the Scottish rivalry with Armstrong once playing for Rangers' eternal rivals, Celtic.

However, now that the pair are teammates at Southampton, Armstrong has confessed to seeing and acknowledging the qualities that Aribo possesses.

'Composed' Aribo helps Southampton claim first pre-season win

Laudrup: Rangers are better without Aribo, Calvin Bassey

'I didn't want to go to the University' - Aribo reveals, adds that he wanted to quit football

The 30-year-old midfielder highlighted some of Aribo's qualities, praising the Nigerian international's technicality and ability on the ball.

Joe Aribo played at St. Mary's for the first time since his transfer from Rangers.
Joe Aribo played at St. Mary's for the first time since his transfer from Rangers. Pulse Nigeria

Armstrong told Glasgowlive: "He's very powerful, strong, technical, keeps the ball tight, very composed with his movement and his passing."

On the rivalry between Rangers and Celtic, Armstrong stated that he and Aribo do not discuss about that, instead, they chose to focus on the work they are doing on the training ground.

"We don't talk about that. I didn't want to speak to him as soon as he came in. I thought I'd let him lie for a week, and then you can see in training the quality he has," Armstrong said.

Joe Aribo enjoyed a productive spell with Rangers
Joe Aribo enjoyed a productive spell with Rangers Pulse Nigeria

Aribo helped Rangers edge Celtic to the Scottish Premiership title under Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard during the 2021/22 season.

However, Armstrong and Aribo never played against each other in the Old Firm derby as the Scottish international left Celtic in 2018 before Aribo joined Rangers a year later.

Topics:

