Spartak confirm Nigerian midfielder ruled out for 6-months due to achilles tendon injury

The 31-year-old is expected to stay out of football action for the next six months at the completion of his surgery.

Spartak confirm Moses' surgery

The record Russian championship holders confirmed on Monday that the former Nigeria international will undergo surgery for his injury.

"Spartak midfielder Victor Moses, who was injured in the RPL 4th round match in Yekaterinburg, underwent a medical examination," the official statement on the club's website said.

"The Nigerian has been diagnosed with an Achilles tendon injury. The player will have to undergo surgery. It will take about six months to recover from the injury.

"We wish Viktor a speedy return to the field!".

Moses suffered the injury in the 32nd minute of the fiercely contested match and had to be stretchered off the field. The former Chelsea player was later seen leaving the stadium on crutches.

Spartak win third game of the season

Moses had started what was his fourth game of the new season for Spartak when they travelled to Yekaterinburg on Saturday.

Dutch international Quincy Promes scored the first goal of the game to put Spartak ahead before Moses' time on the pitch was cut short due to an injury, with him being substituted in the 33rd minute.

Before the break, Aleksandr Sobolev added a second to make it 2-0 for the visitors.