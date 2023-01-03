Southampton set to sign another Super Eagles star

The English club are short up front, with only Che Adams, Stuart Armstrong, and Sekou Mara the only recognised strikers in the team. However, signing Moffi could see them add much-needed quality to that front line.

Why Southampton are keen on Moffi

AFP

Southampton are currently bottom of the Premier League and have only scored 15 goals in 17 games so far in the league, further prompting their urgency to sign another forward in the January transfer window.

Moffi, unlike Southampton, has been anything but shy in front of goal in Ligue 1, netting 10 times in 16 league fixtures for Lorient.

So far, only PSG’s duo of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar have scored more than the Nigerian forward, and it is no surprise that he is considered a prime target for the goal-shy Saints.

Why Moffi could be keen on Southampton

There is no doubt that Moffi could be swayed by the prospect of playing in the most popular league on the planet despite Southampton’s precarious position, but there is even more incentive for him to join the Saints.

AFP

Fellow Super Eagles star Joe Aribo’s move to Saint Mary’s in the summer has reaped dividends, even if only on an individual level.

Despite Southampton's battle with relegation, Aribo has still stood out as one of their better players, and Moffi could be keen to join his compatriot and emulate his success on the pitch.