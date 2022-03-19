Snubbed Super Eagles star Cyriel Dessers equals Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski's record

Dessers opened the scoring as Arne Slot's men progressed to the quarterfinal of the UEFA Europa Conference League with an 8-3 aggregate win.

It was Dessers' 14th goal of the season, but more importantly, his sixth goal in five consecutive Conference League games.

With the goal, Dessers joined Ronaldo, Lewandowski, Ronaldo and Haller as the players to have scored in five consecutive games in European club competitions this season.

Haller leads the way, having scored in seven successive Champions League games this season.

Lewandowski, who is the leading scorer in the Champions League this season, has scored in five consecutive games this season, the same as Ronaldo.

Dessers has now joined the group following his goal against Partizan on Thursday.

His run started in Feyenoord's fourth group match and he has maintained it to the round of 16 stage.

Dessers could break his tie with Ronaldo and Lewandowski when Feyenoord take on Slavia Prague in the Conference League quarterfinal.

The 26-year-old joined the Dutch club on loan from Genk last summer and has had an excellent campaign.

But despite his impressive form this season, he has not been able to get a callup to the Super Eagles squad.