Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win at home

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Musa's former club Karagumruk visited his new team just over 24 hours after they terminated his contract.

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was conspicuously missing in action as his former club Fatih Karagumruk visited his new side Sivasspor.

Recommended articles

Musa was not named in the match day squad for the Super Lig clash between Sivasspor and Karagumruk.

The Super Eagles captain completed his move to Sivasspor on Friday afternoon just hour after Karagumruk terminated his contract.

However, the free transfer to Sivasspor wasn't completed on time to allow the 29-year-old be eligible for the game against his former side.

In the absence of the Nigerian skipper who only joined after deadline day, there was little entertainment on the pitch as Sivasspor and Karagumruk played out a goalless affair on Saturday evening.

Ahmed Musa signs the dotted lines with Sivasspor.
Ahmed Musa signs the dotted lines with Sivasspor. Pulse Nigeria

Sivasspor was looking for a first win in nine matches, while Karagumruk was looking to build on the first win of the season it achieved last time out.

In the end, despite the away side dominating on the ball and creating the best chances, both sides still had enough opportunities to have won the end.

It was a game of many chances but neither wanted it
It was a game of many chances but neither wanted it Pulse Nigeria

But it ended goalless as the two teams showed exactly why they have struggled so far with their profligacy.

Sivasspor ended the game with 10 men after Ugur Ciftci was sent off in the 89th minute.

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Watch USA beat Super Falcons 4-0 in 1st friendly [Video]

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Dream Real Sociedad start for Sadiq as he comes on to deny Atletico Madrid

Dream Real Sociedad start for Sadiq as he comes on to deny Atletico Madrid

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Reactions as Aston Villa halt Man City's winning spree

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

Super Eagles disappoint Nigerians with 5-4 loss on penalties against Ghana in Jollof Derby

Trending

Ahmed Musa played his third game for Fatih Karagumruk.
SUPER EAGLES

Ahmed Musa's Karagumruk registers first win as ex-Liverpool star shines

TRANSFERS

Super Eagles forward Josh Maja agrees 50% wage cut to remain in France

Casertana FC signs Super Eagles midfielder Ogenyi Onazi
TRANSFERS

Free agent Onazi gets new club, signs contract with Italian side

Raphael Onyedika
TRANSFERS

AC Milan target Onyedika signs juicy 5-year contract with Champions League side