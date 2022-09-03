Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was conspicuously missing in action as his former club Fatih Karagumruk visited his new side Sivasspor.
Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win at home
Musa's former club Karagumruk visited his new team just over 24 hours after they terminated his contract.
Musa was not named in the match day squad for the Super Lig clash between Sivasspor and Karagumruk.
The Super Eagles captain completed his move to Sivasspor on Friday afternoon just hour after Karagumruk terminated his contract.
However, the free transfer to Sivasspor wasn't completed on time to allow the 29-year-old be eligible for the game against his former side.
Sivasspor and Karagumruk share spoils
In the absence of the Nigerian skipper who only joined after deadline day, there was little entertainment on the pitch as Sivasspor and Karagumruk played out a goalless affair on Saturday evening.
Sivasspor was looking for a first win in nine matches, while Karagumruk was looking to build on the first win of the season it achieved last time out.
In the end, despite the away side dominating on the ball and creating the best chances, both sides still had enough opportunities to have won the end.
But it ended goalless as the two teams showed exactly why they have struggled so far with their profligacy.
Sivasspor ended the game with 10 men after Ugur Ciftci was sent off in the 89th minute.