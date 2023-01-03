ADVERTISEMENT

Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Joba Ogunwale
super-eagles

The two stars will face each other when Napoli and Inter Milan clash on Wednesday.

Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday
Osimhen and Lukaku will face each other on Wednesday

Former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has expressed his admiration for Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen ahead of their meeting on Wednesday.

Lukaku and Osimhen will come face-to-face tomorrow as Inter Milan take on the league leaders Napoli on their return to Serie A action.

Osimhen has been the best striker in the Italian top flight this season. The Super Eagles star currently leads the top scorer's chart with nine goals from 11 games.

Osimhen has been incredible for Napoli this season (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency)
Osimhen has been incredible for Napoli this season (IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency)

Lukaku has witnessed Osimhen's performances this campaign, and he believes the Nigerian is the best striker in the league this season.

"Osimhen is really strong. Now he's the best striker. We have to be honest," Lukaku told Sky Italia.

"He's strong, and he's doing really well for Napoli. They are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear," he added.

Lukaku also added that Napoli have been outstanding this season, partly due to Osimhen's goals and the talented players in their squad.

"Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, Zielinski is well, Kvara on the left, Lozano or Politano on the right," Lukaku said.

Napoli are flying high in Serie A this season
Napoli are flying high in Serie A this season

Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Napoli take on Inter Milan on their return to Serie A action. Meanwhile, Lukaku will aim to rediscover the form that saw him lead Inter to the title.

Napoli currently lead the table with 41 points from 15 games, while Inter have 30 points from the same number of games. The Neapolitans will also be looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale Joba has many years of experience as a sports content writer, the most recent of which came at Soccernet, where he was Chief Editor, before taking up a role at Pulse Sports.
