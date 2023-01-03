Serie A: Lukaku reveals who is the better striker between him and Osimhen

Lukaku and Osimhen will come face-to-face tomorrow as Inter Milan take on the league leaders Napoli on their return to Serie A action.

Osimhen is the best- Lukaku

Osimhen has been the best striker in the Italian top flight this season. The Super Eagles star currently leads the top scorer's chart with nine goals from 11 games.

AFP

Lukaku has witnessed Osimhen's performances this campaign, and he believes the Nigerian is the best striker in the league this season.

"Osimhen is really strong. Now he's the best striker. We have to be honest," Lukaku told Sky Italia.

"He's strong, and he's doing really well for Napoli. They are first in the standings. We have respect, but not fear," he added.

Lukaku praises Napoli

Lukaku also added that Napoli have been outstanding this season, partly due to Osimhen's goals and the talented players in their squad.

"Napoli are in a good moment. Osimhen scores many goals, Zielinski is well, Kvara on the left, Lozano or Politano on the right," Lukaku said.

AFP

Osimhen will hope to continue in the same vein when Napoli take on Inter Milan on their return to Serie A action. Meanwhile, Lukaku will aim to rediscover the form that saw him lead Inter to the title.