Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Red Star is said to be ready to smash their transfer record to snap up the Nigerian and Genk forward, according to Mozzart Sport.

Pulse Nigeria

In a bid to navigate their way to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Dessers is seen as one of the important assets needed by the club.

“Nigerian goal scorer (Dessers) is the target of the owner of the double crown in Serbian football,” the Serbian outlet posted.

ALSO READ

Red Star ready to smash transfer record for Dessers

The 27-year-old spent a successful loan spell at the Dutch club, Feyenoord, from Genk in the 2021/2022 season, helping the club to an incredible run to the final of the Europa Conference League.

Dessers proved to be one of the most important players for De Kuip, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances to emerge as the top scorer of the competition.

Pulse Nigeria

He netted two of those goals against Crvena and assisted another in two matches against them in the tournament.

However, despite his impressive time at Feyenoord, the Dutch side has decided to let him go after they were unable to meet the 4m fee slapped on him by Belgian club, Genk.

Pulse Nigeria

The Nigerian international has since returned to his parent club, Genk, but he remains open to the idea of moving away from Belgium, having left the door open.