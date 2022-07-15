TRANSFERS

Serbian giants set to smash transfer record for Super Eagles forward

Izuchukwu Akawor
Serbian champions Crvena Zvezda are looking to bolster their squad with a Super Eagles star as they look to seal Champions League football.

Paul Onuachu and Cyriel Dessers are both contracted to Genk
Super Eagles forward Cyriel Desser could be playing in the Champions League following reported interest from Serbian Champions Red Star Belgrade.

Red Star is said to be ready to smash their transfer record to snap up the Nigerian and Genk forward, according to Mozzart Sport.

Cyriel Dessers
In a bid to navigate their way to the group stages of the UEFA Champions League, Dessers is seen as one of the important assets needed by the club.

“Nigerian goal scorer (Dessers) is the target of the owner of the double crown in Serbian football,” the Serbian outlet posted.

The 27-year-old spent a successful loan spell at the Dutch club, Feyenoord, from Genk in the 2021/2022 season, helping the club to an incredible run to the final of the Europa Conference League.

Dessers proved to be one of the most important players for De Kuip, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances to emerge as the top scorer of the competition.

Watch Cyriel Dessers score 21st goal of the season for Feyenoord against FC Twente
He netted two of those goals against Crvena and assisted another in two matches against them in the tournament.

However, despite his impressive time at Feyenoord, the Dutch side has decided to let him go after they were unable to meet the 4m fee slapped on him by Belgian club, Genk.

Cyriel Dessers score 2 goals for Feyenoord against PSV
The Nigerian international has since returned to his parent club, Genk, but he remains open to the idea of moving away from Belgium, having left the door open.

With the latest development, it appears that Feyenoord’s loss will be Red Star's gain as the five-time Serbian champions are ready to meet Genk’s asking prize which will see them smash their transfer record.

