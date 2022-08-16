Matchday four of the 2022/23 English Championship season will feature a big game between West Brom and Cardiff City.
Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship
Super Eagles stars Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins will face off in the English Championship clash between West Brom and Cardiff City
Cardiff will visit the Baggies at the Hawthorns having won two of their three games so far this season while the hosts remain winless so far.
Two Super Eagles defenders will most likely feature, Semi Ajayi for West Brom and Jamilu Collins for Cardiff City.
Semi Ajayi v Jamilu Collins
Nigerian central defender Semi Ajayi plays for West Brom and has been a mainstay in the Baggies defence through the opening three games of the season.
ALSO READ
The same applies to Jamilu Collins who has been the starting left-back for Cardiff City and playing the full 90 minutes in the three league games so far.
Both 28-year-old Nigerians have been crucial for their teams so far and will now face off in an early battle for supremacy.
West Brom v Cardiff preview
The Baggies head into their fourth game of the new season still in search of that elusive first win after underperforming so far.
Steve Bruce’s charges have been held to two 1-1 draws by Middlesbrough and Watford and more recently fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers.
They face an uphill battle in Cardiff who have won two games against Norwich and Birmingham, either side of a 2-1 loss to Reading.
Predictions
Both teams have scored in all three league games so far this season which could be a safe outcome to bet on in this match, available at 1.88 odds on BetKing.
A win at home for West Brom is also a likely outcome as they are primed to secure a first victory of the season at 1.70 odds.
More from category
-
Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship
-
Alex Iwobi teams up with Charity Group to support community football
-
Against Verona, Osimhen was the channel through which Napoli's attack flowed