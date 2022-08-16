Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Cardiff will visit the Baggies at the Hawthorns having won two of their three games so far this season while the hosts remain winless so far.

Semi Ajayi v Jamilu Collins

Nigerian central defender Semi Ajayi plays for West Brom and has been a mainstay in the Baggies defence through the opening three games of the season.

The same applies to Jamilu Collins who has been the starting left-back for Cardiff City and playing the full 90 minutes in the three league games so far.

Both 28-year-old Nigerians have been crucial for their teams so far and will now face off in an early battle for supremacy.

West Brom v Cardiff preview

The Baggies head into their fourth game of the new season still in search of that elusive first win after underperforming so far.

Steve Bruce’s charges have been held to two 1-1 draws by Middlesbrough and Watford and more recently fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers.

They face an uphill battle in Cardiff who have won two games against Norwich and Birmingham, either side of a 2-1 loss to Reading.

Predictions

Both teams have scored in all three league games so far this season