Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins set to clash in the English Championship

Tunde Young
Super Eagles stars Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins will face off in the English Championship clash between West Brom and Cardiff City

Semi Ajayi and Jamilu Collins will face each other in West Brom v Cardiff

Matchday four of the 2022/23 English Championship season will feature a big game between West Brom and Cardiff City.

Cardiff will visit the Baggies at the Hawthorns having won two of their three games so far this season while the hosts remain winless so far.

Two Super Eagles defenders will most likely feature, Semi Ajayi for West Brom and Jamilu Collins for Cardiff City.

Nigerian central defender Semi Ajayi plays for West Brom and has been a mainstay in the Baggies defence through the opening three games of the season.

Semi Ajayi (Twitter/West Brom) Twitter

'He's a mountain' - Steve Bruce admires Super Eagles defender

“Our best player” - Steve Bruce praises Semi Ajayi as he signs new contract

Jamilu Collins opens up on dream Man of the Match debut performance for Cardiff City

The same applies to Jamilu Collins who has been the starting left-back for Cardiff City and playing the full 90 minutes in the three league games so far.

Jamilu Collins (Twitter/Cardiff City) Pulse Nigeria

Both 28-year-old Nigerians have been crucial for their teams so far and will now face off in an early battle for supremacy.

The Baggies head into their fourth game of the new season still in search of that elusive first win after underperforming so far.

Steve Bruce’s charges have been held to two 1-1 draws by Middlesbrough and Watford and more recently fell to a 2-1 defeat away at Blackburn Rovers.

West Brom boss Steve Bruce
West Brom boss Steve Bruce AFP

They face an uphill battle in Cardiff who have won two games against Norwich and Birmingham, either side of a 2-1 loss to Reading.

Both teams have scored in all three league games so far this season which could be a safe outcome to bet on in this match, available at 1.88 odds on BetKing.

A win at home for West Brom is also a likely outcome as they are primed to secure a first victory of the season at 1.70 odds.

Tunde Young

