Sao Tome 0-10 Nigeria: Player ratings as Osimhen-inspired Super Eagles run riot against True Parrots

Nigeria's Super Eagles made it back-to-back competitive victories under Jose Peseiro following a comprehensive and historic 10-0 win over the poor Falcons and True Parrots of Sao Tome and Principe.

Victor Osimhen was the star of the show in Morocco after he scored his first hat-trick for Nigeria and added another goal.

The Napoli man was involved in six of the goals, four goals and two assists, while Terem Moffi added a brace to help the Super Eagles roll over the True Parrots in their second match in the AFCON2023Q.

Other scorers for Nigeria include Oghenekaro Etebo, who netted a delicious free-kick, Moses Simon, Ademola Lookman and Emmanuel Dennis.

Here is a look at the full player ratings for the Super Eagles against the fourth lowest-ranked country in Africa and 191st in the world.

Goalkeeper

Francis Uzoho - 6/10 - I can confirm that Uzoho was on holiday for the first time in his Super Eagles career. I can also confirm that many can't even remember the colour of Uzoho's kit.

Defenders

Ola Aina - 7/10 - Very good display from the Torino man at right-back, overlapped well and combined once again with Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen to make it 2-0.

Calvin Bassey - 7/10 - another solid outing by the youngster, who replaced the injured William Troost-Ekong at centre back.

While Sao Tome and Principe hardly posed a threat, the 22-year-old was alert and equal to the task when called upon.

Semi Ajayi - 6/10 - Ajayi has to do better, especially on the ball, he was sloppy at times with his passes even when there was little or no pressure from the Falcons and True Parrots.

Zaidu Sanusi - 7/10 - He had a quiet first 45 minutes but picked up in the second half and crowned it with that beautiful play to set up Terem Moffi for his second of the evening.

Midfield

Oghenekaro Etebo - 8/10 - solid on the ball, controlled possession well and kept things simple and flowing in the middle of the park.

The fit-again midfield powerhouse crowed his excellent display with an even more beautiful free-kick goal, Nigeria's first of the day.

Alex Iwobi - 8/10 - Iwobi as usual complemented Etebo well, working hard on and off the ball while linking the attack well with his movements especially.

Ademola Lookman - 7/10 - Lookman started slowly and had a quiet opening half. He was more involved in the second and got rewarded with his first international goal for Nigeria.

Moses Simon - 8/10 - One of Nigeria's best performers of the evening, with plenty of bite and creativity in the final third.

Simon assisted the opening goal scored by Osimhen before finding the back of the net to double the lead, Osimhen returning the favour that time.

Five goals contributed in his last two matches for the Super Eagles - he is unstoppable at the moment.

Victor Osimhen - 10/10 - Of course, he is the man of the match. Four goals and two assists for the Napoli man.

He could have scored even more if he had timed his runs better to evade the offside traps.

But in the end, he was involved in six of the 10 goals scored by Nigeria.

Terem Moffi - 9/10 - Not the best of starts as he struggled to get hold of the ball at Agadir.

But he turned things around, linked up well with Osimhen and proved that it was the right decision for Peseiro to start him with two goals to his name. Like Osimhen, he could have scored more today.

Subs

Ahmed Musa - 7/10 - We have all been on the case of the Super Eagles captain but today he came off the bench to show he can still make an impact.

Musa was part of the build-up to two goals before assisting Osimhen.

Shehu Abdullahi - N/A

Leon Balogun - N/A

Dennis Emmanuel - 5/10 - Emmanuel Dennis wrapped up the win with a late penalty. He kept his cool to ensure history was made.