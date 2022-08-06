PRIMEIRA LIGA

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigeria's Zaidu Sanusi featured for 90 minutes as Porto earned their first three points of the season.

Porto opened the Portuguese season with a wholesome 5-1 victory
Porto opened the Portuguese season with a wholesome 5-1 victory

Porto made a promising start to their Primeira Liga title defence with a routine 5-1 win against Maritimo at Estadio do Dragao. Mehdi Taremi netted twice in the first half with Evanilson getting in on the act to establish a 3-0 lead at the break.

inRead

The Madeiran club had a night to forget with goals from Ivan Marcano and Toni Martinez making it five goals without reply.

Claudio Winck scored a late consolation in the dying minutes of a match that Vasco Seabra and his team will want to forget as soon as possible.

FC Porto 5-1 Maritimo
FC Porto 5-1 Maritimo Pulse Nigeria

Maritimo started strong with Bruno Xadas unleashing a long-range strike that just went off the top of the bar. The visitors had the first three corners of the match, maintaining the pressure against their more fancied opponents.

ALSO READ: Zaidu Sanusi becomes Super Cup champion as Porto pummels Tondela

Why do big clubs shun Nigerian stars?

Calvin Bassey's Ajax win first game of the season, defeat Fortuna Sittard 3-2

Maritimo should have taken the lead in the 9th minute as Ivan Marcano’s weak back pass was pounced on by Joel Tagueu, but Diogo Costa was alert to the danger and produced an important save.

It proved a costly miss with Porto gifted the opening goal three minutes later.

Claudio Winck’s heavy touch allowed Zaidu Sanusi to steal the ball which fell to Evanilson, he rolled it out to an unmarked Mehdi Taremi who gracefully slotted it past Miguel Silva.

Tageu produced a late challenge on Pepe in the 28th minute which saw him booked alongside Mateus Uribe for overzealously protesting.

Sanusi was creating all sorts of problems down the left wing, beating Winck and creating a chance for Pepe Aquino that he fired over the bar.

Porto then doubled their lead in the 40th minute with a beautiful goal as Mateus Uribe’s long ball over the defence found Joao Mario whose first time cross picked out Evanilson who took a touch and found the net.

FC Porto 5-1 Maritimo
FC Porto 5-1 Maritimo Pulse Nigeria

Two minutes later the contest was over as a horror pass from Stefano Beltrame saw the ball fall straight to Danny Loader, who had his shot saved only for Taremi to be on hand to accept another gift.

Conceicao made a triple switch in the 68th minute with Mateus Uribe, Danny Loader and Evanilson making way for Stephen Eustaquio, Galeno and Toni Martínez. Less than a minute later it was 4-0 thanks to Ivan Marcano.

Toni Martinez round the game for Porto 11 minutes later, before Winck Claudio pulled one back for Maritimo.

Authors:

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Porto opened the Portuguese season with a wholesome 5-1 victory

    Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

  • Frank Lampard played Alex Iwobi as a central midfielder just as Jose Peseiro does for the Super Eagles

    Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

  • Social media reactions to Chelsea's win against Everton

    'Was everywhere!' - Reactions as fans hail Iwobi despite Everton loss to Chelsea

Recommended articles

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

'Not good enough' - Aribo's manager lashes out following 4-1 defeat to Tottenham

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Sanusi makes season debut as Porto cruise to 5-1 victory over lowly Maritimo

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Italy star wants Victor Osimhen to become Napoli's leader

Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Reactions as PSG begin title defense with Clermont Foot rout

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

Frank Lampard follows Jose Peseiro's lead by playing Iwobi in Central midfield

'Was everywhere!' - Reactions as fans hail Iwobi despite Everton loss to Chelsea

'Was everywhere!' - Reactions as fans hail Iwobi despite Everton loss to Chelsea

Trending

Kelechi Iheanacho and his girlfriend Amarachi Joy

Kelechi Iheanacho Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Kenneth Omeruo, Samuel Kalu, William Troost-Ekong, Tyronne Ebuehi and Semi Ajay (Twitter)

Super Eagles defender in line to be named club captain in Spain

Super Eagles to play Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Super Eagles to face Cristiano Ronaldo in friendly game

Alex Iwobi has once gain earned Frank Lampard's praise after Everton's 3-0 friendly win against Dynamo Kyiv
PRE-SEASON

Frank Lampard sings Alex Iwobi's praises after Dynamo Kyiv win