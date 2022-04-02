LA LIGA

Chukwueze out of Levante clash, big doubt for Bayern Munich cracker

Damola Ogungbe
Samuel Chukwueze is in a race against time to be fit for Wednesdays big UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze could be on the sidelines when Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (IMAGO/Pressinphoto)
Samuel Chukwueze could be on the sidelines when Villarreal host Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal (IMAGO/Pressinphoto)

Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has been ruled out of Saturday's La Liga fixture with Levante due to a muscle injury.

The 22-year-old forward picked up the muscle injury while playing for the Super Eagles in the first leg of their World Cup Qualifiers against the Black Stars of Ghana.

Chukwueze started the first leg for Nigeria in Kumasi but went off injured in the 59th minute and was replaced by Watford striker Emmanuel Dennis. Chukwueze played no part in the second leg at the Moshood Abiola Stadium.

Villarreal manager Unai Emery confirmed Chukwueze's absence on Friday in his pre-match press conference before the Yellow Submarines take on bottom-placed Levante.

Samuel Chukwueze was part of the 25-man squad that faced the Black Stars of Ghana
Samuel Chukwueze was part of the 25-man squad that faced the Black Stars of Ghana Twitter/NGSuperEagles

Speaking at the press conference, Emery confirmed that Chukwueze still has some pains after he came back to the Villarreal camp with the injury.

The Spanish manager said: "Chukwueze has some little pains in the back of the muscle.

"He will not be available due to a small muscle injury."

The injury also places Chukwueze in major doubt for Villarreal's first-leg quarter-final fixture against Bayern Munich.

The Yellow Submarines face the German champions in the last eight after seeing off Italian giants Juventus in a shock 4-1 aggregate Round-of-16 victory.

Chukwueze starred as Villlareal shocked Juventus in the round of 16
Chukwueze starred as Villlareal shocked Juventus in the round of 16 Imago

Chukwueze played 114 minutes across both legs against Bayern Munich helping the Spanish side achieve one of the upsets of the previous round in a shock 3-0 second leg away victory over Juventus at the Allianz Arena.

The Villarreal forward then teamed up with Ivory Coast's Serge Aurier as he showed off some nice dance moves while dancing to Yemi Alade's 'Do as I do' song in the Villarreal dressing room after the second leg.

The Super Eagles forward has scored five (5) goals and created (2) assists in 29 appearances for Villarreal this season in all competitions.

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

