Chukwueze reveals Unai Emery's instruction before his historic Villarreal goal against Bayern Munich

Damola Ogungbe
Samuel Chukwueze stated that Unai Emery gave him specific tips that helped him score against Bayern Munich

Samuel Chukwueze scored the all-important goal that knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League quarterfinals
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze has opened up on what Villarreal manager Unai Emery told him before he came on to score against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

The Nigerian international came on as an 84th-minute substitute for Villarreal and scored just four minutes later to grab a 1-1 draw on the night and a 2-1 aggregate victory at the Allianz Arena in Germany.

Chukwueze's goal secured a historic semifinal berth for Villarreal in the UEFA Champions League after knocking out six-time champions Bayern Munich in one of the upsets of the competition.

Speaking with newsmen on his goal, Chukwueze revealed that Emery instructed him before coming on to keep running with or without the ball.

Chukwueze said: “Run! He just asked me to run. When you don’t have the ball, just run. That’s what he told me."

The Nigerian's pace helped him to shake off the Bayern defenders and latch onto the final ball to score the goal that sent Villarreal through.

Chukwueze became the first Nigerian player to score in the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League since Obafemi Martins scored for Inter Milan against the same Villarreal in March 2006.

Chukwueze also confirmed that scoring the goal against Bayern Munich was one of the best moments of his life as it gave him and his teammates so much joy.

”It’s not a bad night, I think so. It wanted to be a bad night but… it turned out well. I think it’s a very great moment. One of the best of my life," the Super Eagles forward said.

"The best thing that happens in life is football. I’m so so happy and the team is happy and the fans… they are still singing. That means the goal means a lot to them.”

Villarreal joined Real Madrid in the last four of Europe's prestigious club competition as the Spanish representatives in the penultimate knockout round.

The Yellow Submarines will face Liverpool in the semifinals after Jurgen Klopp's side knocked out Benfica on Wednesday night.

Villarreal Unai Emery has set his sights on making history with the Yellow Submarines.
Real Madrid defeated Chelsea 5-4 on aggregate to set a date with Manchester City in the last four.

The UEFA Champions League semifinal fixtures are slated to hold on April 26-27 and May 3-4 for the first legs and second legs respectively.

Damola Ogungbe

