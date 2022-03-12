LA LIGA

Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal bounce back with win against Celta Vigo

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Nigerian international delivered an impressive shift as the Yellow Submarines returned to winning ways in the Spanish top-flight.

Samuel Chukwueze was exciting in the win over Celta Vigo
Samuel Chukwueze was exciting in the win over Celta Vigo

Super Eagles winger was in action for 90 minutes as Villarreal got their top four hopes in La Liga back on track with a narrow 1-0 win over Celta Vigo at the Estadio la Ceramica.

Recommended articles

Chukwueze made his 18th league appearance in the encounter, and he delivered an impressive shift to help his side secure a vital win.

The 22-year-old was lively down the right, completing nine of his attempted 12 dribbles, and managed two shots on target.

Chukwueze
Chukwueze Pulse Nigeria

He also made two key passes and won 12 ground duels to cap off a fantastic performance.

Villarreal went into the game to get their top four hopes back on track following a 1-0 loss to Osasuna last time out.

Unai Emery's men dominated proceedings in the opening half, but it was a sterile possession as they failed to create a chance and a shot on target.

The second half started the same way the first half ended, with Villarreal having a lot of the ball but failing to create clear cut chances.

However, it all changed in the 64th minute as Manu Trigueros teed up Dani Parejo for the opening goal of the game.

Parejo and Aurier
Parejo and Aurier Pulse Nigeria

Parejo's goal opened up the game, but it was Celta that came close to levelling the scores. However, they were denied on many occasions by Geronimo Rulli in Villarreal's goal.

Rulli's heroics in the final minutes of the match ensured that the Yellow Submarines picked up the maximum points.

The win puts Emery's men five points behind fourth-placed Barcelona, although the Catalan giants have two games in hand.

Topics:

Authors:

Joba Ogunwale Joba Ogunwale

More from category

  • Sadiq Umar continues to dominate the second division of Spanish football

    Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

  • Samuel Chukwueze was exciting in the win over Celta Vigo

    Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal bounce back with win against Celta Vigo

  • Maduka Okoye 4 (IMAGO/Pro Shots)

    Maduka Okoye enjoys rare vacation, keeps third clean sheet in Sparta Rotterdam's win

Recommended articles

'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

'He couldn't walk properly'- Liverpool star Mohamed Salah faces injury scare

Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message to Manchester United fans after Tottenham hat-trick

Cristiano Ronaldo's heartwarming message to Manchester United fans after Tottenham hat-trick

Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

Sadiq Umar continues hot streak with another brace

'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory

'I love you' - Adekunle Gold silences haters, acknowledges the 'GOAT' Ronaldo following United victory

'The GOAT' - Gary Neville crowns Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham

'The GOAT' - Gary Neville crowns Cristiano Ronaldo after record-breaking hat-trick against Tottenham

Michael Olowokandi and the worst number one picks in history

Michael Olowokandi and the worst number one picks in history

Trending

SUPER EAGLES

'Mbappe, Haaland, then Osimhen' - De Maggio rates Nigerian forward as the 3rd-best striker in the world

Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are considered future Ballon d'Or winners but De Maggio believes Osimhen is just behind them
UECL

Schmeichel rates Iheanacho as a better finisher than Vardy

Kelechi Iheanacho and Jamie Vardy are Leicester City's leading strikers (IMAGO Sportimage)
COMMENT

Umar Sadiq right to hit back, but now he needs to justify his place in Super Eagles squad

Sadiq Umar
SUPER EAGLES

Umar Sadiq wins La Liga 2 Player of the Month Award for February

Almeria's Sadiq Umar has won the February's Player of the Month Award in La Liga 2
STAT ATTACK

What Wilfred Ndidi must add to his game to become ‘world-class’

Wilfred Ndidi
SUPER EAGLES

'It breaks my heart'- Sadiq Umar bemoans tribalism from fans

Super Eagles and Almeria striker Sadiq Umar is unhappy with the ethnic bias that fans use to look at the national team
SUPER EAGLES

Victor Osimhen shows off style in latest outfit [Photos]

Victor Osimhen continues to look fly off the pitch
LA LIGA

Preview: Chukwueze eyes first start for Villarreal in 4 weeks, night lights for Madrid rivals

Chukwueze has scored 2 goals this season for Villarreal.