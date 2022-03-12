Samuel Chukwueze helps Villarreal bounce back with win against Celta Vigo

Chukwueze made his 18th league appearance in the encounter, and he delivered an impressive shift to help his side secure a vital win.

The 22-year-old was lively down the right, completing nine of his attempted 12 dribbles, and managed two shots on target.

He also made two key passes and won 12 ground duels to cap off a fantastic performance.

Villarreal went into the game to get their top four hopes back on track following a 1-0 loss to Osasuna last time out.

Unai Emery's men dominated proceedings in the opening half, but it was a sterile possession as they failed to create a chance and a shot on target.

The second half started the same way the first half ended, with Villarreal having a lot of the ball but failing to create clear cut chances.

However, it all changed in the 64th minute as Manu Trigueros teed up Dani Parejo for the opening goal of the game.

Parejo's goal opened up the game, but it was Celta that came close to levelling the scores. However, they were denied on many occasions by Geronimo Rulli in Villarreal's goal.

Rulli's heroics in the final minutes of the match ensured that the Yellow Submarines picked up the maximum points.