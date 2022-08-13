Samuel Chukwueze assists Villarreal to a 3-0 win against Valladolid

Villarreal kicked off their 2022/23 La Liga campaign with a resounding 3-0 victory over newly-promoted Real Valladolid in what was a classic game of two halves.
Super Eagles star Samuel Chukwueze came off the bench to assist a goal for Villarreal in a 3-0 win over Real Valladolid
After a full first half which ended goalless, Villarreal took control of the game in the second half through goals from Nicolas Jackson and Alex Baena.
Super Eagles winger Samuel Chukwueze was involved as a second-half substitute for Villarreal and set up the second goal for the yellow submarine.
Real Valladolid 0-3 Villarreal
Villarreal came into this game with a five-game winning streak over Valladolid and played with that level of confidence, especially in the second half.
A disappointing first half was followed by the opening goal just four minutes after the interval, as debutant Nicolas Jackson got on the end of a tantalising ball across the goal by Yeremy Pino to break the deadlock.
Samuel Chukwueze and Alex Baena were both thrust onto the scene by Unai Emery in the 63rd minute and the former would assist the latter to score the second goal as both substitutes combined excellently in the 81st minute.
Baena scored his second and Villarreal's third to seal all three points with a spectacular strike at the 90-minute mark, shooting from distance into the top corner.
Samuel Chukwueze's performance
Nigerian winger Samuel Chukwueze played 27 minutes off the bench having been brought on to replace French midfielder Francis Coquelin.
Within his limited playing time, Chukwueze recorded an assist, setting up Villarreal's second goal to wrap up a great team move from the visitors.
The tricky wide man had 13 touches of the ball and completed 80% of his attempted passes while also playing one key pass which turned out to be the assist.
