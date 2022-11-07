Salisu Yusuf's Super Eagles land in San Jose ahead of Costa Rica clash

The former Rangers coach and his Super Eagles stars landed in the capital city of Costa Rica on Monday.

The Super Eagles are in San Jose ahead of their game against Costa Rica
Nigeria's Super Eagles have landed in San Jose ahead of their international friendly match against Costa Rica on Thursday morning.

The three-time African champions landed in the capital city of Costa Rica on Monday after leaving Nigeria on Sunday.

Nigeria's assistant coach Salisu Yusuf leads the delegation, who arrived with the 18 players he called up for the encounter.

Salisu is expected to be in charge as the Super Eagles will play with home-based players alone due to the absence of the foreign professionals, who are on club duty.

Salisu Yusuf is currently training the Olympic Eagles for the clash against Costa Rica
The friendly match will take place at the National Stadium in San Jose, Costa Rica's capital city. The match will serve as preparation for the Central Africans Qatar 2022 World Cup campaign.

Following the game against Los Ticos, the Super Eagles will then face Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal in another international friendly on November 17.

Head coach, Jose Peseiro, is expected to name his squad for the game this week. The match will see the return of the foreign-based players, with league football taking a break this weekend due to the World Cup.

Nigeria's Super Eagles will also face Portugal this month
The two matches against Costa Rica and Portugal will be the first time Nigeria will face the countries. The clash against Portugal will also see Peseiro come up against his birth country.

Nigeria's clash against the Selecao will take place at

Estádio José Alvalade, the home of Sportin Lisbon.

