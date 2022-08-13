Sadiq Umar's Almeria in race against time to register 5 players

Almeria begin its journey in the La Liga following promotion last season with a very difficult home game against champions Real Madrid.

But it seems Los Blancos will face a depleted side when both clubs step to the pitch in the late kick-off this weekend at the C. Alcalde Santiago Martínez Cabrejas, 5 Almería, Spain.

Almeria, which has Nigerian international, Sadiq Umar on its payroll, is struggling like some La Liga clubs to register all their players for the new season.

The club has no fewer than five (5) players who need to be officially registered after being able to register just three, Fuoli, Srdjan Babic and youngster Kaiky on Friday as per football espana.

The quintet of Houboulang Mendes, Alejandro Pozo, Marko Milanovic, Fernando Pacheco and Leo Baptistao are still not registered with less than 24 hours to the game against the European Champions.

Umar to make La Liga debut against Real Madrid on Sunday

Meanwhile, after leaving their Nigerian striker out of pre-season following intense speculation around his future at the club, the club has confirmed that the 25-year-old will face Carlo Ancelotti's men.

The club manager, confirmed this during his pre-match press conference on Friday to discuss the game against Los Blancos.

There were speculations that Umar will miss the match against Real and the club don't want him to get injured which will affect his possible transfer.

However, his coach, Rubi has now confirmed that he will indeed face the defending champions.