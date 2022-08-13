LA LIGA

Sadiq Umar's Almeria in race against time to register 5 players

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Their Nigerian super striker is also a wanted man and could leave the club this summer.

Sadiq Umar could leave Almeria this summer.
Sadiq Umar could leave Almeria this summer.

Newly promoted club UD Almeria is in the race against time to register some of its players before the season opener against Real Madrid on Sunday.

Almeria begin its journey in the La Liga following promotion last season with a very difficult home game against champions Real Madrid.

Umar Sadiq finshed the season as Almeria's best player
Umar Sadiq finshed the season as Almeria's best player AFP

But it seems Los Blancos will face a depleted side when both clubs step to the pitch in the late kick-off this weekend at the C. Alcalde Santiago Martínez Cabrejas, 5 Almería, Spain.

Almeria, which has Nigerian international, Sadiq Umar on its payroll, is struggling like some La Liga clubs to register all their players for the new season.

Umar Sadiq to play in dream Real Madrid match

Tricky battles herald new La Liga season as Sadiq Umar welcomes Real Madrid

Almeria receive an offer for Umar Sadiq but want ₦12.7b for the Super Eagles star

The club has no fewer than five (5) players who need to be officially registered after being able to register just three, Fuoli, Srdjan Babic and youngster Kaiky on Friday as per football espana.

The quintet of Houboulang Mendes, Alejandro Pozo, Marko Milanovic, Fernando Pacheco and Leo Baptistao are still not registered with less than 24 hours to the game against the European Champions.

Meanwhile, after leaving their Nigerian striker out of pre-season following intense speculation around his future at the club, the club has confirmed that the 25-year-old will face Carlo Ancelotti's men.

The club manager, confirmed this during his pre-match press conference on Friday to discuss the game against Los Blancos.

There were speculations that Umar will miss the match against Real and the club don't want him to get injured which will affect his possible transfer.

Umar (blurred in the background) in training ahead of Real Madrid's visit.
Umar (blurred in the background) in training ahead of Real Madrid's visit. Pulse Nigeria

However, his coach, Rubi has now confirmed that he will indeed face the defending champions.

“Sadiq will be in the eleven on Sunday unless he stumbles tomorrow and falls. That's all been said," the coach stated.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Sadiq Umar could leave Almeria this summer.

    Sadiq Umar's Almeria in race against time to register 5 players

  • Ademola Lookman.

    Former Fox Ademola Lookman in line for Atalanta, Serie A debut

  • Emmanuel Dennis would be a better target for Manchester United than Arnautovic

    Why Manchester United should forget Arnautovic and focus on Emmanuel Dennis

Recommended articles

Sadiq Umar's Almeria in race against time to register 5 players

Sadiq Umar's Almeria in race against time to register 5 players

'It's hard to say no' - €100m man says you can't reject Real Madrid

'It's hard to say no' - €100m man says you can't reject Real Madrid

Former Fox Ademola Lookman in line for Atalanta, Serie A debut

Former Fox Ademola Lookman in line for Atalanta, Serie A debut

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Falconets vs S. Korea: Time and where to follow the decisive U20WWC match

Atiku Abubakar congratulates Asisat Oshoala on 2022 Ballon d'Or Award nomination

Atiku Abubakar congratulates Asisat Oshoala on 2022 Ballon d'Or Award nomination

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Gameweek 2: Here are 5 players you should give the captain's armband

Trending

Taiwo Awoniyi's Premier League debut against Newcastle United ended in a defeat
PREMIER LEAGUE

Why Taiwo Awoniyi’s Nottingham Forest played with a blank shirt against Newcastle

Andrea Pirlo
SUPER LIG

Pirlo reacts after leaving Musa on the bench, losing 4-2 on Fatih Karagumruk debut

Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers talks on Kelechi Iheanacho bench role against Brentford
SUPER EAGLES

Brendan Rodgers explains why he left Iheanacho on the bench in Brentford draw

Paul Aigbogun

Former Super Eagles assistant coach takes over manager job at Danish team Jammerbugt