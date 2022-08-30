Sadiq Umar is set to become the second Nigerian to play for Real Sociedad but who was the first and how did it go?

Sadiq Umar could be heading to Real Sociedad in a £24 million move but he wouldn't be the first Super Eagles star at Anoeta

Umar Sadiq could be heading to Real Sociedad this summer
Super Eagles striker Sadiq Umar is the subject of a £24 million bid from Real Sociedad according to reports from acclaimed transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano.

Real Sociedad are believed to have identified Umar as the ideal replacement for Alexander Isak, the Swedish striker who departed recently to join Newcastle for €60 million.

If the deal comes to fruition, Umar will be only the second Nigerian player to play for Real Sociedad, the first being Mutiu Adepoju who donned the famous white and blue.

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Mutiu Adepoju joined Real Sociedad as a 26-year-old in 1996 having previously impressed at Racing Santander four years prior.

Mutiu Adepoju played for Real Sociedad from 1996 to 2000
The Super Eagles star had an impressive debut season in white and blue, playing 36 games in La Liga, 23 of which were as a starter and returning six goals and an assist.

Opportunities dwindled in the 1997/98 season as Adepoju would only play 21 league games, none of which were as a starter, returning two goals.

Mutiu Adepoju in action for Real Sociedad
Adepoju’s playing time suffered more damage as he failed to recapture the magic of the first season and he would go on to start just 17 games the following two seasons.

In four total seasons for Real Sociedad, Mutiu Adepoju played 98 games and scored eight times between 1996 and 2000.

