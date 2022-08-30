Sadiq Umar is set to become the second Nigerian to play for Real Sociedad but who was the first and how did it go?

Real Sociedad are believed to have identified Umar as the ideal replacement for Alexander Isak, the Swedish striker who departed recently to join Newcastle for €60 million.

If the deal comes to fruition, Umar will be only the second Nigerian player to play for Real Sociedad, the first being Mutiu Adepoju who donned the famous white and blue.

Legendary Nigerian midfielder Mutiu Adepoju joined Real Sociedad as a 26-year-old in 1996 having previously impressed at Racing Santander four years prior.

The Super Eagles star had an impressive debut season in white and blue, playing 36 games in La Liga, 23 of which were as a starter and returning six goals and an assist.

Opportunities dwindled in the 1997/98 season as Adepoju would only play 21 league games, none of which were as a starter, returning two goals.

Adepoju’s playing time suffered more damage as he failed to recapture the magic of the first season and he would go on to start just 17 games the following two seasons.