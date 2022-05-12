SUPER EAGLES

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

A look at the most valuable XI from the Super Eagles 30-man list ahead of Mexico and Ecuador friendlies in the US.

Most valuable Super Eagles XI
Most valuable Super Eagles XI

Spain based duo of Umar Sadiq and Samuel Chukwueze will lead the attack based on their market values when the Super Eagles face Mexico and Ecuador later in May and June.

Recommended articles

Chukwueze and Umar are two of the most valuable Super Eagles stars invited for what is set to be Nigeria's first matches since the ill-fated defeat to Ghana in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico
The Super Eagles of Nigeria will face the El Tri of Mexico Pulse Nigeria

Both forwards, who play in the La Liga and La Liga Smartbank respectively, are a part of the 30-man Super Eagles squad released by the NFF ahead of that double-header friendlies.

With their incredible forms for Villarreal and Almeria, it's not a surprise to see the duo head the most valuable list of invited players.

5 factors that cost Nigeria the World Cup ticket against Ghana

What next for the Super Eagles following World Cup qualification failure?

Tips to help Nigerians get over the disappointment of the Super Eagles' loss to Ghana

Here is a full list of the most valuable XI of invited Super Eagles;

Back in the team after he withdrew from the qualifiers against Ghana, it's no surprise to see the 22-year-old in between the sticks.

Maduka Okoye (IMAGOPro Shots)
Maduka Okoye (IMAGOPro Shots) Pulse Nigeria

Maduka Okoye has been in fine form of late for Rotterdam, with his clean sheet on Thursday getting the club out of relegation.

Seeing Chidozie Awaziem on this list puts a smile on this writer's face because he remains a firm believer that the FC Porto lad is one of Nigeria's most gifted exports.

Chidozie Awaziem (Instagram/Awaziem)
Chidozie Awaziem (Instagram/Awaziem) Instagram

Despite playing over 1400 minutes this season, the 25-year-old has been largely ignored by Super Eagles bosses.

Semi Ajayi takes his place at CB as one of Nigeria's most valuable defenders out there. The versatile player, who can also play as a defensive midfielder, has ranked in 2476 minutes of action for WBA this campaign in the Championship.

Semi Ajayi (Twitter/West Brom)
Semi Ajayi (Twitter/West Brom) Twitter

One of the Super Eagles' best defenders in terms of goal threat, he scored one and assisted two goals for WBA.

It has been a tale of woes for the Super Eagles vice-captain since he rejoined his teammates at the Vicarage Road following his return from AFCON.

Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/News Images)
Troost-Ekong (IMAGO/News Images) Pulse Nigeria

But despite his club troubles, he joins Ajayi as the most valuable pairing at the heart of the defense for the Super Eagles.

Porto's hero and powerful left-back Zaidu Sanusi is the most valuable defender on the list of players invited to the Super Eagles.

Zaidu Sanusi scored a dramatic late winner against Benfica to hand Porto their 30th title.
Zaidu Sanusi scored a dramatic late winner against Benfica to hand Porto their 30th title. Imago

This should not surprise anymore, his goal that handed Porto their 30th Portuguese title last week should be worth 5m.

Despite an injury-blighted season that has seen him feature just eight times in a poor season for Watford, Etebo remains a highly valuable player.

Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford)
Oghenekaro Etebo (Watford) Instagram

A player of the season contender in his club Rangers, Joe Aribo deservedly takes his place on this list.

Aribo scored his 8th goal of the season in the SPL for Rangers.
Aribo scored his 8th goal of the season in the SPL for Rangers. Pulse Nigeria

The 26-year-old scored eight goals and assisted five in the Scottish Premier League for the Gers and played a decisive role in their amazing run to the Europa League final for the first time in 14 years.

Villarreal star and Bayern Munich slayer, Samu Chukwueze, takes his place on the right-wing as the most valuable player invited by the NFF.

Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/ActionPictures)
Samuel Chukwueze (IMAGO/ActionPictures) Pulse Nigeria

Chukwueze was part of the Villarreal side that proved a hard nut to crack in the Champions League before they were knocked out in the semi-final stage by Liverpool.

I know many of you will ask what Alex Iwobi is doing here in attacking midfield considering his role as a wing-back for relegation-threatened Everton.

Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United
Iwobi was impressive for Everton against Manchester United Imago

Admittedly, that will be a valid question but this is the Super Eagles and it is good to have our playmaker back after his suspension.

This list would have been incomplete without Nigeria's best player at the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon, Moses Simon.

Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory
Moses Simon celebrates Nantes Coupe de France victory Pulse Nigeria

Moses has been brilliant since the 2021 competition in Cameroon, leading Nantes to a title in France for the first time in decades.

After leading Almeria on the brink of promotion to La Liga, Sadiq Umar is the most valuable centre forward set to tackle Mexico and Ecuador.

Umar Sadiq
Umar Sadiq Pulse Nigeria

Umar has scored 17 goals and assisted eight more this season to take Almeria to the top of the La Liga 2 standing.

*All market values from Transfer market.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Most valuable Super Eagles XI

    Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

  • Ex-Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr won his battle against the NFF after FIFA ruled in his favour

    EXCLUSIVE: Rohr says NFF has 40 days to pay his salaries as he turns down Eagles job

  • Why Victor Osimhen is better off staying at Napoli this summer

    Why Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen needs one more season at Napoli

Recommended articles

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire ties the knot with fiance

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Sadiq Umar, Chukwueze lead Super Eagles' most valuable XI

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

Nigerian basketball superstar Giannis is the only African among the top 10 highest-earning athletes

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

PSG flop Messi beats Ronaldo and LeBron James as the highest-earning sports star in the last 12 months

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

ILOTNG-Always look for value on every bet

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

President Buhari bans basketball in Nigeria for 2 years

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
SUPER EAGLES

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

Frank Lampard has been crucial to Alex Iwobi's form for Everton at the later part of this season
SUPER EAGLES

Video: Iheanacho and Abraham share a cool moment after Leicester City's loss to Roma

Kelechi Iheanacho and Tammy Abraham were in action for Leicester City and Roma

Nigeria gain revenge against Ghana to kick off WAFU B U2O Cup with a win

Flying Eagles of Nigeria beat Ghana to start their WAFU campaign with a win