Ronaldo, Portugal to use Super Eagles to prepare for World Cup

The game, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17th November, will serve as one of Portugal's preparatory games before heading to Qatar, for the World Cup.

Already, the Super Eagles are billed to play 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran on 27th September.

A budding Portugal-Nigeria history

Last summer, the Super Falcons and the Senior Women Team of Portugal fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the US Womens National Team Summer Series in Houston, Texas, USA.

Portugal also clashed with Nigeria in 1989, as the A Selecao U-20 defeated Nigeria’s U-20 2-0 in the final of the FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The November fixture slated for Lisbon will be the first clash at senior men level for both Portugal and Nigeria, with the Estadio Jose Alvalade - home venue for Sporting Clube de Portugal - looking to expect 50,000 spectators for the tie.

Portugal are expected be led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Super Eagles will be led at the fore by Italy-based forward Victor Osimhen.