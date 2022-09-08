QATAR 2022

Ronaldo, Portugal to use Super Eagles to prepare for World Cup

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The November clash will be the very first meeting at senior level for Nigeria and Portugal, with the game scheduled to take place three days to the World Cup opening ceremony.

Portugal vs Nigeria
Portugal vs Nigeria

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and Federacao Portuguesa de Futebol (FPF) have reached a formal agreement that will see the Super Eagles and the Cristiano Ronaldo-led A Selecao clash in an international friendly at the Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon.

Recommended articles

The game, scheduled to take place on Thursday, 17th November, will serve as one of Portugal's preparatory games before heading to Qatar, for the World Cup.

Already, the Super Eagles are billed to play 2019 African champions Algeria in Oran on 27th September.

Super Eagles
Super Eagles Pulse Nigeria

Last summer, the Super Falcons and the Senior Women Team of Portugal fought out a thrilling 3-3 draw in the US Womens National Team Summer Series in Houston, Texas, USA.

Portugal also clashed with Nigeria in 1989, as the A Selecao U-20 defeated Nigeria’s U-20 2-0 in the final of the FIFA World Youth Championship (now FIFA U20 World Cup) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The November fixture slated for Lisbon will be the first clash at senior men level for both Portugal and Nigeria, with the Estadio Jose Alvalade - home venue for Sporting Clube de Portugal - looking to expect 50,000 spectators for the tie.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Portugal and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes
Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Portugal and Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes AFP

Portugal are expected be led by five-time Ballon d’Or winner and Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo, while the Super Eagles will be led at the fore by Italy-based forward Victor Osimhen.

Before now, the Super Eagles have played grade-A opponents such five-time world champions Brazil, Argentina, England, Ukraine, Senegal, Mexico, Serbia, Poland, Cameroon, Czech Republic, Tunisia, and Ecuador.

Topics:

Recommended articles

Ronaldo to score, Arsenal win and other sure bets in the Europa League today

Ronaldo to score, Arsenal win and other sure bets in the Europa League today

Ex-England manager says 4-1 win over Liverpool 'unfair' to Osimhen's Napoli

Ex-England manager says 4-1 win over Liverpool 'unfair' to Osimhen's Napoli

Ronaldo, Portugal to use Super Eagles to prepare for World Cup

Ronaldo, Portugal to use Super Eagles to prepare for World Cup

Manchester United warned to watch out for 'dangerman' Umar Sadiq in Europa League return

Manchester United warned to watch out for 'dangerman' Umar Sadiq in Europa League return

Super Falcons' Ajibade bags diplomas in Sports Management & Coaching Psychology

Super Falcons' Ajibade bags diplomas in Sports Management & Coaching Psychology

Mercedes keen to secure Lewis Hamilton's long-term replacement

Mercedes keen to secure Lewis Hamilton's long-term replacement

Trending

Simy Nwankwo has secured a second loan transfer away from Salernitana
SERIE B

Super Eagles sharpshooter joins Serie B side Benevento

Victor Osimhen calling for the ball at Napoli (IMAGO/NurPhoto)
SERIE A

Osimhen: 'You are also selfish, stop getting pissed' - Alvino blasts Super Eagles striker

Pulse Sports Live Blog
LIVE BLOG

Chan Super Eagles vs Ghana, USA vs Super Falcons LIVE updates

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa

Ahmed Musa's ex Karagumruk denies new club Sivasspor first win of the season