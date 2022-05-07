Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

Authors:

Joba
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The ex-Utrecht striker made his international debut under the German tactician, but that remains his only game for the Super Eagles.

Dessers only played once under Rohr in the Super Eagles
Dessers only played once under Rohr in the Super Eagles

Ex-Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr says he could not hand Dessers more opportunities while he was Nigeria's coach because the Feyenoord striker was not playing regularly.

Recommended articles

The 27-year-old made his Super Eagles bow under Rohr in an international friendly encounter against Tunisia back in 2020.

Dessers' debut came on the back of a remarkable season with Heracles in the Dutch Eredivisie, finishing as the joint-top scorer with 15 goals.

However, following his debut, the ex-Utrecht man did not play another game for the Super Eagles under Rohr. Dessers moved from Heracles to Genk after his excellent season, but the move turned out to be a nightmare as he was overshadowed by another Nigerian, Paul Onuachu.

Rohr has now revealed that Dessers' lack of game time at Genk was why he never got another opportunity.

"Disciplined, he made a very good impression with Nigeria," Rohr told L'Équipe via girondins33.

"But we didn't call him back because he was no longer playing for a club," he added.

Although Rohr never gave him another opportunity, the former Burkina Faso coach revealed that he remains on speaking terms with Dessers. The 68-year-old revealed Dessers sought him for advice when he wanted to leave Genk on loan last season, with Bordeaux interested.

Rohr, who led Bordeaux to the 1996 UEFA Cup final, praised Dessers' ability as a striker even though he snubbed Bordeaux for Feyenoord.

"He's a breakthrough striker, very mobile and very fast, who has a good heading game and a good strike with both feet," Rohr concluded.

Dessers move to Feyenoord has paid off. The 27-year-old is currently Nigeria's most in-form striker in Europe, having scored 16 goals this season, including ten in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

He will hope to end the season on a high when Feyenoord take on Jose Mourinho's AS Roma in the UECL final on May 25.

Authors:

Joba

More from category

  • Dessers only played once under Rohr in the Super Eagles

    Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

  • Victor Moses celebrates with his teammates.

    Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

  • Calvin Bassey is the breakout star for Rangers this season (IMAGO/Uwe Craft)

    Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

Recommended articles

Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

Rohr reveals why he did not give Dessers more chances in the Super Eagles squad

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Victor Moses' first goal in 2022 leads Spartak Moscow to easy win in Russia

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

Giovanni van Bronckhorst gushes over Calvin Bassey's pressure ability for Rangers

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

Paul Pogba shows off dance skills recovering from calf injury

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

'No Chelsea' - Reactions as EA Sports release FIFA 22 Team Of The Season

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Super Eagles star Troost-Ekong reminds Nigerians he is a 'Naija boy' with throwback pictures

Trending

WHAT'S BUZZIN

Super Eagles goalkeeper set to wed his fiancée this weekend

Super Eagles goalkeepers John Noble and Maduka Okoye
SUPER EAGLES

FIFA sanctions Nigeria following crowd trouble in the playoff against Ghana

Nigerian fans demolished the Moshood Abiola National Stadium minutes after Nigeria's clash against Ghana

Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa and other former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk

Ahmed Musa and the rest of the former superstars who now play for Fatih Karagumruk in the Turkish League
SUPER EAGLES

'The other managers always sub me first' - Iwobi thanks Lampard for showing faith in him

Frank Lampard has been crucial to Alex Iwobi's form for Everton at the later part of this season