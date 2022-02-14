Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre shines as Leicester "Hammer" West Ham

Niyi Iyanda
Ashleigh Plumptre scored for Leicester in their win over West Ham.

Leicester City Women's defender Ashleigh Plumptre won the player of the match with her stellar performance on Sunday
Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre played a crucial role with a clean sheet and a goal to help Leicester City beat West Ham in their WSL clash on Sunday afternoon.

Plumptre was on target with a fine header in the ninth minute as Leicester moved up to tenth on the table with a 3-0 win over the Hammers. The fine header is her second goal for the Foxes this season.

It was her first goal in 14 league games this season and second in all competitions. And speaking after the win, Plumptre could not contain her joy, saying it is one of the best feelings in the world.

The England born Nigerian international, was immense at the back as well, ensuring that the West ham forwards could not have a great day in front of goal. Her goal and defensive exploits ensured that she won the player of the match award.

Super Falcons defender Ashleigh Plumptre won the player of the match award
“For me, I’m passionate about playing for this team, and if I can contribute going forward, then that’s brilliant – obviously, my main role is to defend well.

“But it means a lot because ultimately I wanted to get promoted with this team and to get my first FA WSL goal, it’s genuinely one of the best feelings in the world.” Plumptre said following the win.

Plumptre will now turn her attention to international duty, where she will hope to make her competitive debut for the Super Falcons.

Ashleigh Plumptre with her Super Falcons teammates (Instagram/Ashleigh Plumptre)
Plumptre featured in a Super falcons training camp in Austria but was unable to play for the national team as she wasn't cleared by FIFA.

However, after receiving the all-clear from FIFA, the Leicester City player is now set to debut in Nigeria’s Africa Women’s Cup of Nations qualifier against Ivory Coast.

