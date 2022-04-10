Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Dessers was put on the bench by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as the Dutch side welcomed Slavia Prague for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Netherlands forward Bryan Linssen was chosen instead of Dessers with the Nigerian striker afforded only 26 minutes of action as Feyenoord played a pulsating 3-3 draw with their Czech visitors.

Maaskant tags Dessers' comments as 'bad'

In response to being left out of the Starting XI, Dessers told ESPN that it shot down his confidence especially after he was on press conference duties ahead of the match.

However, former VVV Venlo manager Maaskant believes that Dessers' reaction to his manager's decision is 'bad.'

While speaking with RTV Rijnmond, Maaskant stated that Dessers' is a professional who 'gets a lot of money.'

The Dutch manager also suggested that it matters little that the Nigerian striker scored in five consecutive European matches before the Slavia Prague game.

Maaskant said: "I think that's bad. You are a professional and you get a lot of money. That he scores five European matches in a row means nothing to me."

Feyenoord needed a 'less static striker' against Slavia Prague

The former Venlo manager explained that Slot perhaps left Dessers out of the Starting XI because the Feyenoord manager wanted a 'less static striker' for the clash with Slavia Prague.

"Every match is different. Slot wanted to play with a less static striker in this match. I think that is completely understandable. Dessers is now causing unrest that you don't need," Maaskant explained.

Dessers is on loan at Feyenoord from Belgian side KRC Genk but his contract with Genk also expires this summer with no talks of an extension in place yet.