UECL

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Cyriel Dessers has scored 9 of his 14 goals this season while coming on as a substitute to bag the famous 'super sub' tag

Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return
Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return

Experienced Dutch manager Robert Maaskant has criticised Super Eagles striker Cyriel Dessers for showing his discontent with being left out of the Feyenoord starting line-up recently.

Recommended articles

Dessers was put on the bench by Feyenoord manager Arne Slot as the Dutch side welcomed Slavia Prague for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League quarterfinal clash on Thursday.

Netherlands forward Bryan Linssen was chosen instead of Dessers with the Nigerian striker afforded only 26 minutes of action as Feyenoord played a pulsating 3-3 draw with their Czech visitors.

In response to being left out of the Starting XI, Dessers told ESPN that it shot down his confidence especially after he was on press conference duties ahead of the match.

However, former VVV Venlo manager Maaskant believes that Dessers' reaction to his manager's decision is 'bad.'

Cyriel Dessers was condemned to the bench again against Slavia Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
Cyriel Dessers was condemned to the bench again against Slavia Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures) Pulse Nigeria

While speaking with RTV Rijnmond, Maaskant stated that Dessers' is a professional who 'gets a lot of money.'

The Dutch manager also suggested that it matters little that the Nigerian striker scored in five consecutive European matches before the Slavia Prague game.

Maaskant said: "I think that's bad. You are a professional and you get a lot of money. That he scores five European matches in a row means nothing to me."

The former Venlo manager explained that Slot perhaps left Dessers out of the Starting XI because the Feyenoord manager wanted a 'less static striker' for the clash with Slavia Prague.

Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan
Cyriel Dessers got his fourth goal of the UEFA Europa Conference League season against Partizan IMAGO / Box to Box Pictures

"Every match is different. Slot wanted to play with a less static striker in this match. I think that is completely understandable. Dessers is now causing unrest that you don't need," Maaskant explained.

Dessers is on loan at Feyenoord from Belgian side KRC Genk but his contract with Genk also expires this summer with no talks of an extension in place yet.

The Nigerian striker has an impressive goals returns of 14 goals and six (6) assists in 38 appearances in all competitions this season.

Authors:

Damola Ogungbe Damola Ogungbe

More from category

  • Cyriel Dessers has been unable to nail down a starting spot despite at Feyenoord despite an impressive goals return

    Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

  • Victor Osimhen has been battling muscle injuries since the beginning of the week but seems fit enough to play Fiorentina (IMAGO/Antonio Balasco)

    Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

  • Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

    Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Recommended articles

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning R2 strike in dominant Rangers win

Joe Aribo ends goal drought with stunning "R2" strike in dominant Rangers win

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Cyriel Dessers slammed for causing 'unrest' over Feyenoord Starting XI exclusion

Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Osimhen included in 20-man squad to face Fiorentina despite injury concerns

Khamzat Chimaev wins bloody battle against Gilbert Burns to remain undefeated

Khamzat Chimaev wins bloody battle against Gilbert Burns to remain undefeated

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

NFL to hold mid-year training camp in Africa

Trending

Is Osimhen’s rudeness to Ikpeba payback for the Prince of Monaco’s similar behaviour in his prime years?

Osimhen and Ikpeba lock horns in battle of the Victors

'It's annoying that I did the press conference but you put me on the bench' - Cyriel Dessers calls out Feyenoord coaches

Cyriel Dessers played only 26 minutes as Feyenoord failed to grab the advantage in a 3-3 home draw against Sparta Prague (IMAGO/Box to Box Pictures)
COMMENT

Alex Iwobi’s performance against Manchester United offers hope for Super Eagles future

Can Alex Iwobi replicate his Everton performance for Nigeria?
Bundesliga

Taiwo Awoniyi in fine form as Union Berlin secure bragging rights in the derby

Taiwo Awoniyi
SUPER EAGLES

Samuel Chukwueze shines despite Villarreal dropping points in La Liga

Samuel Chukwueze
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Played his heart out' - Reactions as Everton fans in awe of 'excellent' Alex Iwobi following Manchester United victory

Social media reactions as Alex Iwobi hailed in Everton win against Manchester United
EREDIVISIE

Maduka Okoye helpless as Sparta Rotterdam fall to league-leaders Ajax

Maduka Okoye (Instagram/Maduka Okoye)

Ahmed Musa comes on to help Fatih Karagumruk to a thrilling win against Kasimpasa

Ahmed Musa