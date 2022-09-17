Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

This becomes the first coaching job for the 36-year-old following his retirement from professional football in the summer of 2021.

KV Kortijk announce arrival of assistant coach Joseph Akpala
Former Super Eagles forward Joseph Akpala has taken over a coaching role at Belgian First Division club, KV Kortrijk.

The Belgian club announced the on its official website on Friday, revealing that the 36-year-old had become one of their two new assistant managers deputising recently-hired Adnan Custovic.

It becomes the first coaching job the former Nigerian international will handle following his retirement from professional football in the summer of 2021.

"KV Kortrijk expands the technical staff with Jimmy Hempte & Joseph Akpala. They join Adnan Custovic's staff and start working as assistant coaches," the club said in a statement.

“Joseph Akpala started his Belgian striker career at Sporting Charleroi, where he won the top scorer title in 2008. He then scored 56 goals in 168 games for Club Brugge. After passages in Germany and Turkey, Akpala was also active in Belgium at KV Oostende.

“Today Jimmy & Joseph strengthen the staff of Adnan Custovic as assistant trainers, after the departure of Bart Meert & Damien Januel.

“The full technical staff now consists of: Adnan Custovic (T1), Joseph Akpala (assistant), Jimmy Hempte (assistant), Gunter Van Handenhoven (assistant), Gérard Lifondja (physical coach), Patrick Deman (goalkeeper coach) & Jelmer Platteeuw (video analyst)

“Welcome, Joseph & Jimmy!” the statement concluded.

Akpala playing career saw him don the jerseys of Belgian clubs Royal Charleroi, Club Brugge between 2006 and 2012 and KV Oostende between 2019 to 2020.

Joseph Akpala played for the Super Eagles between 2008 to 2013
In July 2021, after spending just three months with Romanian side FC Dinamo 1948, he called it quits on his professional career.

He made his debut with the Super Eagles in September 2008, amassing 9 caps. Akpala scored once for Nigeria in an international friendly match against France in 2009.

Retired Super Eagles striker take up coaching job with Belgian first division club

