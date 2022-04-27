Renowned commentator rates Olisa Ndah as the best newcomer in the South African league

The 24-year old centre-back started the game against Chippa United making it his 26th appearance as he continues to impress in his debut season.

Ndah joined the Pirates for an undisclosed fee from Nigeria Professional Football League champions Akwa United and has since started in all but one of his 26 games across all competitions.

He has adapted to his new surrounding much faster than anyone anticipated and has been widely praised for that. The latest to acknowledge Ndah’s great form for Orlando Pirates is Mark Gleeson, the legendary South African commentator and journalist.

Gleeson was running commentary on the PSL game between Orlando Pirates and Chippa United and was very complimentary of Olisa Ndah, calling him “one of the best newcomers in the PSL”.

58-year old Gleeson is very experienced and well versed in his football knowledge which makes his validation of Ndah’s Pirates career noteworthy.

The Enugu-born central defender is a towering figure standing at six feet and three inches tall which helps him intimidate opposition strikers.

Ndah is also quite mobile for someone his size but his biggest strength is positional awareness which has helped him protect the Pirates' defence and accumulate the clean sheets as they have so far this season.

