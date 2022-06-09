WHAT'S BUZZIN

‘Iwobi like Okocha’ - Reactions as Super Eagles bounce back against Sierra Leone after World Cup disaster

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Nigerians hail Iwobi for midfield masterclass, praise Osimhen after 1st goal for the Super Eagles in 2022 against Sierra Leone.

Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja

The Super Eagles of Nigeria recorded a 2-1 victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone on Thursday, June 9, 2022.

Recommended articles

This was the first official game for the Super Eagles since they failed to pick up a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles had to come from behind in their first game of the qualification series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Super Eagles new boss Jose Peseiro decided to integrate Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Almeria’s Sadiq Umar and Torino’s Ola Aina into the starting line up

ALSO READ: Peseiro targets just one goal as he begins his reign as Super Eagles boss

Nigeria vs S/Leone Head-to-head: Super Eagles look to avenge recent 4-4 meltdown

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Sao Tome, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone
Osimhen scored the winner as Nigeria beat Sierra Leone Pulse Nigeria

Sierra Leone took the lead in the 11th minute when Jonathan Morsay converted a ball through to him by Musa Noah Kamara.

In the 16th minute, Everton midfielder equalized for the Super Eagles when he converted a ball through to him by Moses Simon.

Napoli star Osimhen put the Super Eagles in front in the 41st minute from a cross by Simon again.

The Super Eagles under new boss Jose Peseiro aimed to bounce back from defeat in friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America (USA).

Everton midfielder Iwobi produced a dominant performance in midfield to inspire the Super Eagles to victory.

After the game, fans praised Iwobi who was deployed by Peseiro in a deeper position.

See reactions to Iwobi below

Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja
Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja Pulse Nigeria
Topics:

Authors:

Tosin Abayomi Tosin Abayomi

More from category

  • Jose Peseiro started his time as the Super Eagles boss with defeats to Ecuador and Mexico

    'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

  • Reactions to Iwobi, Osimhen as Super Eagles of Nigeria beat Sierra Leone in Abuja

    Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

  • empty

    Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Recommended articles

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

TRANSFER NEWS LIVE! Arsenal's Lacazette 'returns home' - Calvin Bassey linked to Dortmund

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

'I will select any players I want' - Peseiro fires back over Nigeria-S/Leone Starting XI

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Player Ratings: Iwobi, Moses, Osimhen shine brightest, Chukwueze appalling in Sierra Leone win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

Ethiopia shocks Egypt, Guinea-Bissau sends strong message to Super Eagles with big win

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

3 lessons learnt from Nigeria's 2-1 win against Sierra Leone

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Osimhen and Iwobi help Nigeria see off stubborn Sierra Leone as Peseiro gets his first win

Trending

5 big omissions from Jose Peseiro’s first Super Eagles squad list

Top five omissions from Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list
SUPER EAGLES

Osimhen returns as Peseiro invites 27 players for Sierra Leone and São Tomé

Osimhen is back with the Super Eagles for the games against Sierra Leone and São Tomé

5 players who should not have made Jose Peseiro's first Super Eagles list

Five players who should not have made Peseiro's list
AFCON 2023Q

Things Super Eagles boss Peseiro MUST know about Sao Tome, Jorginho and Sierra Leone

Nigeria will play Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau and Mauritius for a place at Cote d'Ivoire