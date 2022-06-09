‘Iwobi like Okocha’ - Reactions as Super Eagles bounce back against Sierra Leone after World Cup disaster

This was the first official game for the Super Eagles since they failed to pick up a ticket to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Super Eagles had to come from behind in their first game of the qualification series for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast.

Super Eagles new boss Jose Peseiro decided to integrate Napoli forward Victor Osimhen, Almeria’s Sadiq Umar and Torino’s Ola Aina into the starting line up

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone

Sierra Leone took the lead in the 11th minute when Jonathan Morsay converted a ball through to him by Musa Noah Kamara.

In the 16th minute, Everton midfielder equalized for the Super Eagles when he converted a ball through to him by Moses Simon.

Napoli star Osimhen put the Super Eagles in front in the 41st minute from a cross by Simon again.

Reactions as Iwobi inspires Super Eagles against Sierra Leone

The Super Eagles under new boss Jose Peseiro aimed to bounce back from defeat in friendly games against Mexico and Ecuador in the United States of America (USA).

Everton midfielder Iwobi produced a dominant performance in midfield to inspire the Super Eagles to victory.

After the game, fans praised Iwobi who was deployed by Peseiro in a deeper position.

See reactions to Iwobi below

