'Osimhen does not give up' - Reactions as Super Eagles beat down the Principalities of São Tomé

The Super Eagles came into the game following a 2-1 victory against the Leone Stars of Sierra Leone in their opening group game of qualification campaign at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

São Tomé and Príncipe on the other hand aimed to bounce back from a 5-1 defeat against Guinea-Bissau in their opening fixture.

The Super Eagles would run riot to give Nigerians a gift to celebrate the Democracy Day Holiday.

Nigeria vs São Tomé and Príncipe

The Super Eagles went in front as early as the ninth minute when Napoli forward converted a ball through to him by Moses Simon.

In the 28th minute, Simon scored the second for Nigeria from a ball by Osimhen. Terem Moffi grabbed the third for Nigeria from a ball by Osimhen in the 43rd minute.

Upon return from the halftime break, Osimhen scored the fourth from a ball through to him by Ademola Lookman in the 48th minute.

Oghenekaro Etebo converted a free kick to score Nigeria's fifth in the 55th minute. Moffi grabbed his second of the game from a ball by Zaidu Sanusi in the 60th minute.

Lookman pounced on a rebound to score the seventh in the 63rd minute, Osimhen completed his hat trick in the 65th minute from a ball by Ahmed Musa in the 65th minute.

Osimhen added a ninth in the 84th minute as Musa grabbed his second assist of the game.

Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis was brought down in the box and stepped up to convert the penalty for Nigeria's 10th of the game.

Reactions to Osimhen and Sao Tome

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the Super Eagles victory on Democracy Day.

The reactions centered around Napoli man Osimhen who had three goals and two assists in the game.

Nigerians were also not impressed with Sao Tome for their lack of quality in an AFCON qualifier.

See reactions below

