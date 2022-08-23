Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

After several reports that Italian champions AC Milan considered Onyedika as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie, the club has now switched attention to the French Ligue.

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri are set to make a move for Bordeaux midfielder Jean Onana.

"AC Milan are preparing a proposal to Bordeaux for Jean Onana," Romano posted on his official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

He added that 'Personal terms' have already been agreed on for the midfielder with talks ongoing with the French club.

Onyedika has been in the news for weeks now

The Nigerian youngster has been reported as one of the players lined up as possible replacements for departed Kessie.

Milan is in the market for a new midfielder after Kessie left Milan on a free transfer to Barcelona where he penned a four-year deal and lost Sandro Tonali to an injury before the start of the season.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Onyedika's club, Midtjylland, value the Nigerian midfielder at €10m and is believed that the Danish club won't let the midfielder leave for anything less.

