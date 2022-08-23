Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

TRANSFERS

Raphael Onyedika 'in the mud' as AC Milan switches attention to French star

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

The Serie A champions have turned their interest elsewhere after Midtjylland refused to play ball for the Nigerian defensive midfielder.

Raphael Onyedika (R) with his FC Midtjylland teammates
Raphael Onyedika (R) with his FC Midtjylland teammates

PulseSports30 midfielder Raphael Onyedika is set to miss out on a dream move to the Serie A this summer.

After several reports that Italian champions AC Milan considered Onyedika as a possible replacement for Franck Kessie, the club has now switched attention to the French Ligue.

Raphael Onyedika
Raphael Onyedika Pulse Nigeria

According to transfer guru, Fabrizio Romano, the Rossoneri are set to make a move for Bordeaux midfielder Jean Onana.

"AC Milan are preparing a proposal to Bordeaux for Jean Onana," Romano posted on his official Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

Raphael Onyedika plays full 90 minutes for Midtjylland amid interest from AC Milan

Onyedika's Midtjylland knocked out of the Champions League following 7-2 aggregate defeat

Serie A giants intensify move for Nigerian midfielder, to pay €10m

He added that 'Personal terms' have already been agreed on for the midfielder with talks ongoing with the French club.

The Nigerian youngster has been reported as one of the players lined up as possible replacements for departed Kessie.

Raphael Onyedika in full flight in Denmark.
Raphael Onyedika in full flight in Denmark. Pulse Nigeria

Milan is in the market for a new midfielder after Kessie left Milan on a free transfer to Barcelona where he penned a four-year deal and lost Sandro Tonali to an injury before the start of the season.

As reported by Pulse Sports Nigeria, Onyedika's club, Midtjylland, value the Nigerian midfielder at €10m and is believed that the Danish club won't let the midfielder leave for anything less.

Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal
Barcelona sign Frank Kessie on 4-year deal Pulse Nigeria

Onyedika has made six appearances this season and played the full game for Midtjylland in a 2-0 defeat at home to AGF Aarhus

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

Recommended articles

Onazi backs Super Eagles to get revenge against Ghana

Onazi backs Super Eagles to get revenge against Ghana

Mourinho hails 'threatening' Super Eagles striker after slim victory

Mourinho hails 'threatening' Super Eagles striker after slim victory

Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

Raphael Onyedika's Serie A move 'in the mud' as Milan eyes French star

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

Super Eagles star Kelechi Nwakali seals another victory for Ponferradina

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

'It is bad to get angry when not selected' - Omeruo sends warning message to Super Eagles stars

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Kamaru Usman returns from hospital in good spirits after knockout [Video]

Trending

Alex Iwobi has improved under Frank Lampard while Dele Alli continues to struggle
SUPER EAGLES

Dele Alli will be angry at Lampard, Iwobi - Redknapp

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Emmanuel Dennis from Watford
PREMIER LEAGUE

Watford players celebrate £20m departure of Super Eagles' Emmanuel Dennis

The latest Super Hero Jay Jay Okocha
FIFA 23

Super Eagles legend Jay Jay Okocha becomes a Super Hero, added to FUT Heroes

Victor Osimhen has now scored two goals in two matches for Napoli.
SERIE A

Super Eagles' Osimhen continues fantastic start, scores again for Napoli