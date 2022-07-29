SUPER EAGLES

Onyedika's Midtjylland off the mark after 5-star performance at Odense

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

PulseSPORTS30 star Raphael Onyedika was outstanding again for Midtjylland in his third game of the season in Denmark.

Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23
Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23

Danish club Midtjylland is off the mark for the season after a 5-1 demolition of Odense in the Danish first division.

Recommended articles

Nigerian youngster Raphael Onyedika was particularly brilliant as Midtjylland sealed a comprehensive first win of the season.

Onyedika featured from start to finish in his defensive midfield role in what was his third game of the season in the Superligaen.

The 21-year-old midfielder completed 91% of his passes, created one chance, and made one key pass.

He also completed four (4) of four (4) attempted long passes, 100% of his tackles (two of two), made one interception, won six (6) duels and completed 100 % of his dribbles (4 out of 4).

After one win and one defeat in two matches, Onyedika and his Midtjylland side came into the game in need of a win having failed to win any of their opening two matches.

They started like they meant business and deservedly took the lead when the man of the match, Anders Dreyer, netted his first of the evening to put Midtjylland ahead in the 24th minute.

The lead lasted just eight minutes as Odense equalised just after the half-hour mark via Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

Heading into the break, it was looking like one of those games for Midtjylland again.

However, in the second half, the away side looked rejuvenated and turned up the heat on their hosts.

Midtjylland players celebrate a goal.
Midtjylland players celebrate a goal. Pulse Nigeria

Gustav Isaksen restored Midtjylland's lead in the 52nd minute before Dreyer doubled the lead with his second of the day six minutes later to give Midtjylland a 3-1 lead.

Dreyer was involved again three minutes later when he set up Sory Koba to make it 4-1 just after the hour mark.

Pione Sisto made it 5-1 to wrap up proceedings at the Nature Energy Park and give Midtjylland a first win of the season.

With the victory, Midtjylland recorded a first win in five matches, including friendlies.

They also move up to third on the table while Odense sit 11th, just a spot above relegation.

Up next, Onyedika and Midtjylland will continue their journey in the Champions League with a tasty tie against Portuguese giant Benfica on Tuesday.

Authors:

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

More from category

  • Isaac Success (R) contests for the ball with Chelsea's N'golo Kante (L)

    Isaac Success unsuccessful against Chelsea as Udinese loses 3-1 at home to the Blues

  • PA Images

    2022/23 Season Preview: Wilfred Ndidi

  • Raphael Onyedika is PulseSPORTS30 #23

    Onyedika's Midtjylland off the mark after 5-star performance at Odense

Recommended articles

Isaac Success unsuccessful against Chelsea as Udinese loses 3-1 at home to the Blues

Isaac Success unsuccessful against Chelsea as Udinese loses 3-1 at home to the Blues

5 most memorable World Cup matches

5 most memorable World Cup matches

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

Man United manager Erik Ten Hag makes interesting dugout change at OT

“Sunday, the King plays - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

“Sunday, the King plays” - Cristiano Ronaldo declares he will play for Man United despite asking to leave the club

2022/23 Season Preview: Wilfred Ndidi

2022/23 Season Preview: Wilfred Ndidi

Onyedika's Midtjylland off the mark after 5-star performance at Odense

Onyedika's Midtjylland off the mark after 5-star performance at Odense

Trending

PRESEASON

'You talk too much!' – Osimhen kicked out of Napoli training

Osimhen was sent to the showers during Napoli's open training on Sunday

Victor Osimhen Profile, Age, Salary, Net Worth, Girlfriend, House, Cars, Pictures, Latest News, Transfer News

Victor Osimhen is the star player for both the Super Eagles of Nigeria and Serie A side Napoli
SUPER EAGLES

'I wish could turn back the hands of time' - John Ogu says to Pulse Sports in exclusive chat

John Ogu played for Hapoel Be'er Sheva between 2014 to 2019
PRE-SEASON

Maduka snubbed, 4 Super Eagles stars feature in Watford, Southampton draw

Joe Aribo, Dele-Bashiru and Emmanuel Dennis during the game earlier today.