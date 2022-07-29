Onyedika's Midtjylland off the mark after 5-star performance at Odense

Nigerian youngster Raphael Onyedika was particularly brilliant as Midtjylland sealed a comprehensive first win of the season.

Onyedika featured from start to finish in his defensive midfield role in what was his third game of the season in the Superligaen.

The 21-year-old midfielder completed 91% of his passes, created one chance, and made one key pass.

He also completed four (4) of four (4) attempted long passes, 100% of his tackles (two of two), made one interception, won six (6) duels and completed 100 % of his dribbles (4 out of 4).

The match in brief

After one win and one defeat in two matches, Onyedika and his Midtjylland side came into the game in need of a win having failed to win any of their opening two matches.

They started like they meant business and deservedly took the lead when the man of the match, Anders Dreyer, netted his first of the evening to put Midtjylland ahead in the 24th minute.

The lead lasted just eight minutes as Odense equalised just after the half-hour mark via Mads Frokjaer-Jensen.

Heading into the break, it was looking like one of those games for Midtjylland again.

However, in the second half, the away side looked rejuvenated and turned up the heat on their hosts.

Gustav Isaksen restored Midtjylland's lead in the 52nd minute before Dreyer doubled the lead with his second of the day six minutes later to give Midtjylland a 3-1 lead.

Dreyer was involved again three minutes later when he set up Sory Koba to make it 4-1 just after the hour mark.

Pione Sisto made it 5-1 to wrap up proceedings at the Nature Energy Park and give Midtjylland a first win of the season.

What the result means

With the victory, Midtjylland recorded a first win in five matches, including friendlies.

They also move up to third on the table while Odense sit 11th, just a spot above relegation.