Rangers star showers praises on 'down to earth' Super Eagles young defender

Izuchukwu Akawor
Super Eagles youngster Calvin Bassey has received praise for his impressive performances this season.

Calvin Bassey and Borna Barisic celebrate.

This comes from his teammate at Scottish club Rangers FC Borna Barisic who has lavished encomiums on his Nigerian teammate Calvin Bassey.

Bassey has been an ever-present this season in all competitions for the Scottish champions and his teammate has been left impressed by his displays and versatility.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Uwe Craft) Pulse Nigeria

According to the Daily Record, Barisic believes that the Super Eagles defender, who he described as "strong" and "down to earth" has everything to do even better than he has this season.

"He’s my boy. He’s a good guy and a very good player," Barisic said, as per daily record.

"I think he has improved this season very well and he can play both at left-back or centre-back.

"But we know his qualities. He’s very strong and it is very tough to play against him."

Bassey was named Ranger's young player of the year last month after what he been an impressive campaign for the Gers this season.

The 22-year-old, who has been a fan favourite and loved by his manager, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, played a key role as Rangers reached their first European Cup final in 14 years after booking a ticket to the Europa League final.

Calvin Bassey (Twitter/Rangers) Pulse Nigeria

Following his assured and positive presence at the back for the Gers, Barisic added that the Nigerian star has a great future ahead of him and the ability to do more for the club.

"I’m pleased that he has improved this much and I think he has a very bright future," he added.

"He has the ability but even more important is that he is very calm and down to earth.

Calvin Bassey helped Rangers book their first European final since 2008. Pulse Nigeria

"He is strong mentally and he always wants to learn from everybody and wants to listen."

"I think that is a thing which is even more important than all the ability he has. This is the main reason I think he has a very bright future in football."

Izuchukwu Akawor Izuchukwu Akawor

