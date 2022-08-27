Rangers players devise plan to stop 'better' Bassey in Ajax Champions League reunion

The 22-year-old left-back saw his new side Ajax drawn in the same Champions League group with his former Scottish club Rangers alongside Liverpool and Napoli in Group A.

Bassey will play Champions League football for the first time, having featured for Rangers in the Europa League last season, playing up to the final against Eintracht Frankfurt.

With Bassey now on the books of Dutch champions Ajax, his former teammates are also looking forward to facing the Nigerian international after knocking out another Dutch club (PSV Eindhoven) in the last round of qualifiers to reach the Champions League group stage.

In an interview with Sky Sports as reported by Glasgow Times, current Rangers player Scott Arfield admitted that Bassey would have improved since he joined Ajax especially because the Dutch side 'invented football'.

Arfield said: "Amazing draw. We were speaking to Calvin at our hotel on Tuesday night. We seen him and he was talking ever so highly of his new teammates, which you would expect.

"They basically invented football in a different way back then and that methodology stays the same. His football IQ and his talent has risen to a new level.

Arfield noted that even though Bassey seemed to be looking forward to playing against his old club, the Rangers midfielder promised that he and his teammates would try to not make him love his return to the Ibrox Stadium.

"We know he isn't going to be the same boy when he comes back that is for sure. He is going to be a better player and like his teammates it is going to be a task to get the better of them," Arfield admitted.

"I saw his Instagram post yesterday the big man was loving it. Hopefully he doesn't love it at Ibrox when he comes back!"