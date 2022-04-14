UEL

Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Izuchukwu Akawor
Rangers are behind on aggregate following a narrow 1-0 defeat in the first leg played in Portugal last week

Rangers' Super Eagles trio of Leon Balogun, Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey have been asked to do better against Braga than they did in the first leg last week.
Ahead of a crucial quarter-final clash later tonight, Rangers coach, Giovanni van Bronckhorst has called for a 'big performance' from his players which include Super Eagles trio Leon Balogun, and Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey against Portuguese side Braga.

Leon Balogun, Calvin Bassey and Joe Aribo.
Rangers host Braga tonight in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, with the visitors taking a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg to the Ibrox.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, van Bronckhorst expressed confidence that his champions are better prepared to overturn the first leg result, but adds that it will demand a big performance from his players on what he has described as a 'big night'.

Super Eagles defender Leon Balogun made a poor error in his side's narrow loss to Braga
"We can overcome this result; now we've played them once we have a better understanding of the opponent," he said.

"It's a big game and we need a big performance from everyone, but I'm confident. Reaching the semi-finals would be a great achievement; it's a big night for all of us and we should enjoy it."

Joe Aribo has rediscovered his scoring touch just in time for this clash. (IMAGO/Revierfoto)
In the first leg played last week, the duo of Balogun and Bassey started the game, while Aribo came as a substitute just after the hour mark.

Rangers and Braga are no strangers to each other, when they step on the pitch it will be for the fourth time in the Europa League. In the previous three meetings, the Rangers have won two compared to Braga's one.

Calvin Bassey (IMAGO/Beautiful Sports)
The Scottish side and their Nigerian stars will be hoping that it would be their day for the third time when they go head-to-head in a matter of hours.

