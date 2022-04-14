Rangers boss demands 'big performance' from Super Eagles trio and teammates vs Braga

Pulse Nigeria

Rangers host Braga tonight in the second leg of the UEFA Europa League quarter-final, with the visitors taking a slim 1-0 lead from the first leg to the Ibrox.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, van Bronckhorst expressed confidence that his champions are better prepared to overturn the first leg result, but adds that it will demand a big performance from his players on what he has described as a 'big night'.

"We can overcome this result; now we've played them once we have a better understanding of the opponent," he said.

"It's a big game and we need a big performance from everyone, but I'm confident. Reaching the semi-finals would be a great achievement; it's a big night for all of us and we should enjoy it."

In the first leg played last week, the duo of Balogun and Bassey started the game, while Aribo came as a substitute just after the hour mark.

Rangers and Braga are no strangers to each other, when they step on the pitch it will be for the fourth time in the Europa League. In the previous three meetings, the Rangers have won two compared to Braga's one.

