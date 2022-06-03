Leon Balogun leaves Rangers, becomes free agent

The Ibrox club confirmed on Friday evening that Nigerian international and back-up goalkeeper Andy Firth had left the club after their contracts expired.

Balogun, who joined the club under Steven Gerrard in 2020, was instrumental in helping Rangers win their first trophy in a decade and prevent Celtic from winning ten consecutive titles.

"Rangers can today confirm that Leon Balogun and Andy Firth will depart the club following the expiration of their contracts," the club said in a statement.

"Defender Balogun initially joined Rangers in the summer of 2020 before extending his contract in 2021, and he went on to make 65 appearances for the club.

"Balogun immediately bought into the club since signing and played a key role in the delivery of title number 55 to Ibrox in the 2020/21, with a 100% home record.

"Additionally, Rangers set a new club record that year of 39 league games undefeated in their final match of the season against Aberdeen.

"Whilst being a key role in the backline, the Nigerian internationalist scored two goals in Europe, both being crucial in helping the Light Blues secure their position in the Europa League final in Seville after a remarkable run in the campaign.

"Leon leaves a Ranger with everyone at Ibrox wishing him well for the next move in his career.

"Firth joined Rangers in January 2019 and went on to sign a contract extension with the club in 2021. Everyone at Ibrox wishes Andy well for the next move in his career," the statement concluded.