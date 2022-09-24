Racism: Former Super Eagles midfielder, ex-Falcons striker show support for Vinicius

Vinicius hit back at the president of Spanish football agents, Pedro Bravo by saying he "won't stop dancing" after the Spanish agent used a racial slur while criticising his celebrations on live TV.

The 22-year-old also claimed that he was abused during this season's El Clasico against rivals Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

What did the former Super Eagles player say?

Adepoju, who also competed in the Spanish top division, but with Real Sociedad, criticised the racist chants directed at the Brazilian forward by Atletico Madrid supporters.

“I did not suffer racist abuses in Spain, except when you were booed by opposing fans, but not racial abuses," Adepoju said in an interview with The Punch.

Pulse Nigeria

"It’s not a good thing and everybody frowns on it. Racism is not only in Spain or England but a global issue, so something has to be done to stop the spread.”

Ex-Super Falcons striker stands with Vinicius Jr

Mbachu who revealed that she also suffered racism while still playing in China, urged players to shut down racists with their performances.

“I suffered racist abuses when I played in China, but it didn’t bother me, rather it made me play better," the retired Super Falcons forward said to The Punch.

"My focus then was to deliver and shut them up with my performances because if I kept playing well, they would stop their rubbish chants.

“Football is not calling people monkeys, especially a player who is on top of his game. Vinicius is a very talented player; the fans are wasting their time.

Pulse Nigeria

“Football authorities should use them to make money, fine them so they will continue to generate money for the league or the authorities.”