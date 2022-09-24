LA LIGA

Racism: Former Super Eagles midfielder, ex-Falcons striker show support for Vinicius

Jidechi Chidiezie
Vinicius has been a target of racist abuse in Spain, with the 22-year-old having claimed he was also abused during the Clasico against rivals Atletico Madrid.

Vinicius Jr celebrates scoring a goal for Real Madrid by dancing
Former Super Falcons forward Stella Mbachu, as well as, former Super Eagles midfielder Mutiu Adepoju have joined other international soccer stars in condemning racial remarks made towards Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior because of his dancing celebrations.

Vinicius hit back at the president of Spanish football agents, Pedro Bravo by saying he "won't stop dancing" after the Spanish agent used a racial slur while criticising his celebrations on live TV.

The 22-year-old also claimed that he was abused during this season's El Clasico against rivals Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano.

Adepoju, who also competed in the Spanish top division, but with Real Sociedad, criticised the racist chants directed at the Brazilian forward by Atletico Madrid supporters.

“I did not suffer racist abuses in Spain, except when you were booed by opposing fans, but not racial abuses," Adepoju said in an interview with The Punch.

Mutiu Adepoju
Mutiu Adepoju Pulse Nigeria

"It’s not a good thing and everybody frowns on it. Racism is not only in Spain or England but a global issue, so something has to be done to stop the spread.”

Mbachu who revealed that she also suffered racism while still playing in China, urged players to shut down racists with their performances.

“I suffered racist abuses when I played in China, but it didn’t bother me, rather it made me play better," the retired Super Falcons forward said to The Punch.

"My focus then was to deliver and shut them up with my performances because if I kept playing well, they would stop their rubbish chants.

“Football is not calling people monkeys, especially a player who is on top of his game. Vinicius is a very talented player; the fans are wasting their time.

Stella Mbachu
Stella Mbachu Pulse Nigeria

“Football authorities should use them to make money, fine them so they will continue to generate money for the league or the authorities.”

In the Madrid derby at Wanda Metropolitano last Sunday, Rodrygo and Federico Valverde's first half goals were enough as Real Madrid defeated Atletico 2-1 to return to the summit of the league.

