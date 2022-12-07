ADVERTISEMENT

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Sports  >  Football  >  super-eagles

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun has shared his thoughts on what went wrong for Nigeria having failed to make it to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.

Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss
Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

    QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

  • Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

    QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

  • Super Eagles and Ajax defender Calvin Bassey

    Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

Recommended articles

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

17-year-old Nigerian Victor Eletu signs extension with AC Milan

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Another upset in Asaba as Ashley Anumba throws National Sports Festival Record

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

Morocco's Amrabat trolls Spain's Gavi and Pedri

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

George and Nathaniel clock impressive times to win first National Sports Festival titles in Asaba

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Qatar 2022: Bonou penalty save turns a gambler into a millionaire

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Sportybet odds for the World Cup Quarter final games.

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Ademola Lookman celebrates 1st goal for Super Eagles of Nigeria
Serie A

Super Eagles forward named player of the month for November in Serie A club

Super Eagles and Ajax defender Calvin Bassey

Calvin Bassey helps Ajax edge Volendam in 9-goal friendly thriller

Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost to World Cup ticket to Ghana

Super Eagles star Leon Balogun opens up on devastating Qatar World Cup miss

QATAR 2022: 'Juju may have been involved' - Leon Balogun opens up on why Super Eagles lost World Cup ticket to Ghana