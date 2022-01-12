Pulse Recap: Super Eagles light up AFCON 2021 MD3, Champions Algeria struggle

Izuchukwu Akawor
Nigeria's Super Eagles finally delivered some excitement at the 33rd AFCON

Nigeria lineup against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
After two and a half matchdays, Nigeria's Super Eagles finally served football fans some excitement at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON 2021, in Cameroon.

Mohamed Salah (centre) tries to fight off Taiwo Awoniyi and Kelechi Iheanacho of Nigeria (Twitter/@PoojaMedia)
Matchday one remains the most productive in terms of goals after just two goals were scored on matchday 3.

Here is your full dosage of Pulse Recap as I take you through all that went down in Garoua and Douala on matchday 3.

The third day of the AFCON 2021 began with another pre-tournament favourite, Algeria, failing to live up to its hype.

Riyad Mahrez and Algeria stuttered to a 0-0 draw against Sierra Leone in the opening game of their Africa Cup of Nations title defence on Tuesday
Les Fennecs were held to a disappointing draw in their opening match of the tournament by outsiders, Sierra Leone, who are making their return to the competition for the first time in 26 years.

With captain Riyah Mahrez, Yacine Brahimi, and Slimani all on the pitch, the Foxes found the Leone Stars difficult to break down with their goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara, the standout performer.

Sierra Leone's Mo Kamara was named man of the match after making seven saves to stop Algeria.
The 22-year-old, who says he is not even a professional footballer after the game, produced an outstanding display, making seven crucial saves which included denying Mahrez and Brahimi from point-blank positions.

Leone Stars held on for a share of the spoils following a goalless affair at the end of the Group E encounter.

The Super Eagles have made Nigerians happy after a comprehensive team performance earned the Eagles a deserved 1-0 win over Egypt in their Group D opener.

Kelechi Iheanacho celebrates his winner against Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations (IMAGO / Shengolpixs)
A senior man display and goal from Kelechi Iheanacho on the half-hour mark was all the Super Eagles needed to hand the Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs a first defeat in 18 years at this stage of the competition.

The Eagles could have scored more in a match after they created an incredible 13 chances, attempted 15 shots, 10 of them from inside the box, in a very convincing and dominant display from Augustine Eguavoen's men.

Austin Eguavoen only took charge of the Super Eagles few days to the AFCON
The performance from Nigeria was the most exciting from any of the big teams so far in the competition and should spur them on ahead of the second game against Sudan on Saturday.

Sudan's goalkeeper Aboeshren went from a villain to a hero in the space of two minutes after he gave away and saved a late penalty during their 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau.

Ali Aboeshren (Sudan) pulls off a wonderful save to stop Pele's (Guinea Bissau) penalty
The Djurtus hit the woodwork twice and had a late penalty missed by Pele against the Jediane Falcons.

Guinea-Bissau, who was the dominant side, created the best chances of the game but failed to make their dominance count as Sudan held on for a point.

