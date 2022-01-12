Pulse Recap: Super Eagles light up AFCON 2021 MD3, Champions Algeria struggle

Twitter

Matchday one remains the most productive in terms of goals after just two goals were scored on matchday 3.

Here is your full dosage of Pulse Recap as I take you through all that went down in Garoua and Douala on matchday 3.

Sierra Leone hold defending champions Algeria

The third day of the AFCON 2021 began with another pre-tournament favourite, Algeria, failing to live up to its hype.

Les Fennecs were held to a disappointing draw in their opening match of the tournament by outsiders, Sierra Leone, who are making their return to the competition for the first time in 26 years.

With captain Riyah Mahrez, Yacine Brahimi, and Slimani all on the pitch, the Foxes found the Leone Stars difficult to break down with their goalkeeper, Mohamed Kamara, the standout performer.

The 22-year-old, who says he is not even a professional footballer after the game, produced an outstanding display, making seven crucial saves which included denying Mahrez and Brahimi from point-blank positions.

Leone Stars held on for a share of the spoils following a goalless affair at the end of the Group E encounter.

Dominant Super Eagles draw first blood in Group D

The Super Eagles have made Nigerians happy after a comprehensive team performance earned the Eagles a deserved 1-0 win over Egypt in their Group D opener.

A senior man display and goal from Kelechi Iheanacho on the half-hour mark was all the Super Eagles needed to hand the Mohamed Salah-led Pharaohs a first defeat in 18 years at this stage of the competition.

The Eagles could have scored more in a match after they created an incredible 13 chances, attempted 15 shots, 10 of them from inside the box, in a very convincing and dominant display from Augustine Eguavoen's men.

The performance from Nigeria was the most exciting from any of the big teams so far in the competition and should spur them on ahead of the second game against Sudan on Saturday.

Sudan, Guinea-Bissau share spoils as Pele misses late penalty

Sudan's goalkeeper Aboeshren went from a villain to a hero in the space of two minutes after he gave away and saved a late penalty during their 0-0 draw against Guinea-Bissau.

The Djurtus hit the woodwork twice and had a late penalty missed by Pele against the Jediane Falcons.